Mixed-Use Mega-Projects Shake Up Bangkok's Commercial Property Market

Thailand's commercial real estate sector is undergoing a massive structural transformation, with developers rapidly shifting their portfolios towards mixed-use projects as a core strategy to combat economic uncertainty and unlock unprecedented value from large urban land plots.

These large-scale developments—which combine office towers, hotels, residential units, and retail spaces—are no longer a fleeting trend but a crucial business model. The strategy is also vital for revitalising prime city areas, according to market experts.

Gareth Michael Powell, head of Cushman & Wakefield Thailand, stressed the importance of this shift, suggesting that Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) should prioritise development in the hospitality and logistics sectors to fuel national growth.

He specifically highlighted the potential of mixed-use resorts and wellness hubs to create multiple revenue streams from experiential tourism.

Retail Reimagined as 'Lifestyle Hubs'

The retail component within these new projects is particularly important for liquidity and long-term value.

Norasak Suphakorntanakit, head of Capital Markets and Investment at Cushman & Wakefield Thailand, noted that the retail sector remains a star performer, aligning with new-generation consumers who prioritise shopping experiences.

"New-era retail projects must move beyond being mere sales spaces to become 'lifestyle centres' that reflect consumer tastes and strongly attract tourists," Norasak stated, adding that fusing retail and hotel elements clearly enhances a project’s long-term value.

This is driving developers to seek strategic joint-venture partners to ensure their large projects meet high standards of design and sustainability.