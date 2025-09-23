Bangkok's Condo Market Increasingly Reliant on Foreign Buyers

A detailed survey of Bangkok’s housing market has found that foreign buyers are propping up the city’s new-build condo sector, accounting for a significant 18% of all units sold in 2024.

The figures highlight a return to pre-pandemic purchasing trends by international investors, even as overall domestic demand has noticeably fallen.

According to Sopon Pornchokchai, president of the Agency for Real Estate Affairs, foreign nationals bought 5,748 out of a total of 31,897 new condos sold in Bangkok and its surrounding areas last year.

Sopon suggested that while these sales offer a boost to developers, the government should introduce new regulations to protect domestic buyers and manage the influx of foreign capital.

He proposed setting a minimum price for foreign buyers, similar to rules in Malaysia and Indonesia, and banning the sale of second-hand homes to non-citizens, a policy seen in Australia.