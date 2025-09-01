Thai Government Overhauls Hotel Law to Regulate Modern Tourism

The Thai government is set to overhaul its hotel regulations, with the Council of State currently drafting a new Accommodation Act to replace the outdated Hotel Act of 1994.

The move aims to bring the law in line with the country's rapidly evolving tourism industry.

According to a report from the Government House, the 1994 law is no longer suited to modern travel, which has expanded beyond traditional mass tourism.

Today’s tourists are increasingly interested in niche experiences such as luxury tourism, medical and wellness tourism, and solo travel.

There is also a greater focus on responsible tourism, which considers a trip’s environmental, cultural, and community impact.

The new legislation seeks to create a more efficient framework to support all types of accommodation providers, from large hotels to new business models like small-scale hostels, sharing economy services, and local homestays.

Key Reforms and Provisions

The draft law introduces several key changes:

Redefining Accommodation: The current law's narrow definition of a "hotel" means that many modern lodging types, such as homestays, tents, and treehouses, cannot legally operate. This has left many small-scale operators, who are vital to the grassroots economy, in a legal grey area. The new draft will provide clear definitions for both 'hotel' and 'accommodation' to cover all types of lodging.