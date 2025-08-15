Thai hotels brace for Q3 dip in foreign tourists as nearly one-third expect Chinese guests to drop over 30%

According to the July 2025 Hotel Business Confidence Index survey, Thai hotels reported an average occupancy rate of 58% in July, an increase from the previous month across all star ratings and nearly every region. The improvement was partly due to the summer school holidays in several countries, particularly in Europe.

The Central region recorded the highest average occupancy in July at 67%, up from 61% in June. The Eastern region was at 58%, slightly down from 58.7%, while the South rose to 56% from 45%, and the North climbed to 41% from 29.2%. Nationwide occupancy for August is forecast at 56%.

Labour shortages remained unchanged from the previous month. Most affected hotels reported that the shortage impacted service quality rather than their capacity to accommodate guests. In response to the government’s 400-baht daily minimum wage policy, many hotels have reassigned staff to multiple roles, opted for casual (job-based) hires instead of permanent employees, and cut non-labour costs such as energy and disposable supplies.