Bangkok Hospitality and Management School Launches New Postgraduate Diploma with Swiss Pedigree

The Asian Institute of Hospitality & Management (AIHM) unveiled its inaugural Postgraduate Diploma in International Hospitality Management at a special Open Day event in Bangkok on Saturday (August 30th), marking a significant milestone for hospitality education in Southeast Asia.

The new programme, taught by AIHM in academic association with the prestigious Swiss institution Les Roches, offers three flexible study modes designed for working professionals.

Students can choose between full-time campus study, part-time weekend classes, or interactive online sessions, with tuition fees set at 380,000 over baht four instalments.

Chris Meylan, Chief Operating Officer of AIHM, emphasised the programme's accessibility during the launch event.

"We are very excited today as we launch our Postgraduate Diploma for the very first time, and it is part of our broader vision to become the best choice for hospitality professionals to study in Asia," he said.

The one-year programme features six core courses including entrepreneurship and business modelling, hospitality leadership, hospitality finance and performance management, revenue management, services marketing in the digital age, and international event management.

