Bangkok Hospitality and Management School Launches New Postgraduate Diploma with Swiss Pedigree

The Asian Institute of Hospitality & Management (AIHM) unveiled its inaugural Postgraduate Diploma in International Hospitality Management at a special Open Day event in Bangkok on Saturday (August 30th), marking a significant milestone for hospitality education in Southeast Asia.
The new programme, taught by AIHM in academic association with the prestigious Swiss institution Les Roches, offers three flexible study modes designed for working professionals.
Students can choose between full-time campus study, part-time weekend classes, or interactive online sessions, with tuition fees set at 380,000 over baht four instalments.
Chris Meylan, Chief Operating Officer of AIHM, emphasised the programme's accessibility during the launch event.
"We are very excited today as we launch our Postgraduate Diploma for the very first time, and it is part of our broader vision to become the best choice for hospitality professionals to study in Asia," he said.
The one-year programme features six core courses including entrepreneurship and business modelling, hospitality leadership, hospitality finance and performance management, revenue management, services marketing in the digital age, and international event management.
Students also participate in a business field trip to destinations such as Phuket, whilst those without hospitality backgrounds receive a comprehensive two-week Hospitality Immersion Programme (HIP) covering hands-on training in F&B service, housekeeping, kitchen operations, and front-office basics.
A standout feature is the fast-track progression to a Les Roches Master of Advanced Studies, which can be completed in just six months at campuses in Switzerland or Spain—significantly shorter than the typical 12-18 month duration.
The master's programme offers specialisations in F&B entrepreneurship and management, luxury management, golf management, and cruise line management.
Minor Hotels CEO Dillip Rajakarier addressed attendees about the critical need for leadership development in Thailand's hospitality sector.
"We are very good in terms of hospitality, but in terms of leadership, we are behind," he noted, explaining the company's motivation for establishing the school.
Rajakarier, who has led Minor Hotels' expansion from 12 to nearly 630 properties over 18 years, shared insights from his own journey from waiter to CEO.
"Leadership is not about a title—it's about empathy, respect, and never forgetting where you came from," he told the audience.
Additionally, AIHM has provided the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation an executive education scholarship, valued at 250,000 baht, to support the professional development of its staff.
AIHM's unique positioning as part of Minor International—the world's 10th-largest hotel group—provides students with preferred employment pathways across a network of 560-plus hotels spanning brands including Anantara, Avani, and NH Hotels.
The institute currently hosts around 220 students from over 20 nationalities, fostering what Meylan describes as a culture built around the motto "Aim Higher," which plays on the phonetic similarity between "Aim" and "AIHM," the acronym for the Asian Institute of Hospitality & Management.
Annual academic audits by Les Roches ensure Swiss-standard quality across all three programmes: BBA, Certificate, and Post Graduate Diploma.
Representatives from Thailand's Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation, alongside officials from the Tourism Authority of Thailand, attended Saturday's launch, underlining government support for the initiative.
The programme targets rising department heads, senior supervisors, and career-switchers seeking management roles. Entry requirements include a bachelor's degree with two years' work experience, or five years' relevant experience for non-graduates, plus IELTS 6.0 English proficiency.
The programme has rolling intakes available in October, February, June, and September for part-time and online study modeds.
For more information about the programme and application process, visit www.aihm.education or contact the admissions team at [email protected].