AIHM College Launches NCUK Partnership, Opening 60+ University Pathways for Thai and Asian Students

The Asian Institute of Hospitality & Management (AIHM) has officially launched its partnership with the Northern Consortium United Kingdom (NCUK), establishing itself as Thailand's newest accredited NCUK Study Centre and offering Thai students a direct pathway to more than 60 partner universities worldwide.
The collaboration, announced on Friday 18th August 2025, introduces three internationally recognised pathway programmes: the International Foundation Year (IFY), International Year One (IYOne), and Master's Preparation (MP).
These courses are specifically designed to bridge the gap between local Thai qualifications and overseas degree requirements, guaranteeing university entry upon successful completion.
The partnership offers students multiple pathways to achieve their international education goals.
The International Foundation Year allows students to complete one year of study in Thailand followed by three years at a partner university abroad, with pathways available in Business and IT. For $12,016 (THB 390,000), students aged 17 and above with IELTS 5.0 or equivalent can access this programme.
The International Year One programme provides an even more accelerated route, enabling students to complete just one year in Thailand before progressing to the second year of their degree overseas.
Available in Accounting & Finance, Business Management, Events Management, and Computer Science, this pathway reduces overseas study time to two years whilst maintaining the same tuition fee structure.
For postgraduate aspirants, the Master's Preparation Programme offers both accelerated 10-week and standard 20-week options, with fees ranging from $ 3,050 to $4,899 (THB 99,000–159,000).
Proven Success and Quality Assurance
Chris Meylan, Chief Operating Officer of Minor Education, emphasised the programme's rigorous standards: "What NCUK brings is a very specific curriculum that has been approved by all these 60 universities, along with a strict but consistent standard of teaching and assessment, ensuring that every student across the world receives the same quality."
The programme has already demonstrated remarkable success, with 90% of students securing acceptance to their top two university choices through NCUK's guaranteed progression system.
This impressive track record is supported by NCUK's comprehensive approach to student preparation, which includes Western-style teaching methodologies, personalised university application guidance, and comprehensive well-being services.
Strategic Expansion Beyond Hospitality
For AIHM, traditionally known for its excellence in hospitality management education inspired by Swiss academic standards, the NCUK partnership represents a significant strategic expansion.
"Over the past five years, AIHM has established itself as a premier higher education institute in hospitality management," said Meylan. "With NCUK, we are expanding beyond hospitality to meet the growing demand for international business education."
The partnership aligns with AIHM's institutional tagline "From Thailand to the World," reflecting the college's commitment to creating life-changing opportunities for students aspiring to study abroad whilst providing a cost-effective alternative to immediate overseas education.
Regional Hub for International Education
Adrian Ting, NCUK Regional Manager with over 30 years of experience in pathway programmes, highlighted AIHM's selection through a rigorous due diligence process.
"We found AIHM College delivers one of the highest qualities of education in Thailand," he stated.
The Bangkok location positions AIHM as an ideal hub for international students across Southeast Asia and beyond, including those from China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and India.
The programme offers significant cost and time savings compared to studying abroad from the outset, particularly beneficial given AIHM's generous scholarship offerings for high-achieving students.
Current student Mya Shwe Thway Chal praised the programme's unique positioning: "We don't really have to go to the UK to be a UK student; we can study the programme near our families, which makes us feel more at home and safe."
Students particularly value the comprehensive support system, with Mya noting: "They are not just here for academics; they care about our well-being and help us become who we are today."
The NCUK network includes access to prestigious institutions such as the University of Manchester, University of Bristol, University of Auckland, and RMIT Melbourne, among others.
Partner universities span the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the USA, and Malaysia, providing students with diverse geographical and academic options.
The programme's curriculum closely follows NCUK standards, ensuring students are prepared both academically and culturally for studying abroad, with confidence in their eligibility for scholarships offered by partner universities.
Looking Forward
The launch event, attended by representatives from the British Embassy, NCUK executives, education agents, and press members, marks a significant milestone in Thailand's international education landscape.
AIHM's expansion into NCUK programmes represents more than curriculum diversification; it embodies the institution's commitment to providing accessible, high-quality international education pathways that prepare students for global success whilst maintaining strong connections to their home region.
For prospective students and families seeking cost-effective routes to world-class international education, the AIHM-NCUK partnership offers a compelling combination of academic rigour, guaranteed progression, and comprehensive support services.
For more information about NCUK programmes at AIHM College, visit www.aihm.education or contact the admissions team at +66 2 365 6355, email: [email protected].