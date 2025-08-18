AIHM College Launches NCUK Partnership, Opening 60+ University Pathways for Thai and Asian Students

The Asian Institute of Hospitality & Management (AIHM) has officially launched its partnership with the Northern Consortium United Kingdom (NCUK), establishing itself as Thailand's newest accredited NCUK Study Centre and offering Thai students a direct pathway to more than 60 partner universities worldwide.

The collaboration, announced on Friday 18th August 2025, introduces three internationally recognised pathway programmes: the International Foundation Year (IFY), International Year One (IYOne), and Master's Preparation (MP).

These courses are specifically designed to bridge the gap between local Thai qualifications and overseas degree requirements, guaranteeing university entry upon successful completion.

The partnership offers students multiple pathways to achieve their international education goals.

The International Foundation Year allows students to complete one year of study in Thailand followed by three years at a partner university abroad, with pathways available in Business and IT. For $12,016 (THB 390,000), students aged 17 and above with IELTS 5.0 or equivalent can access this programme.

The International Year One programme provides an even more accelerated route, enabling students to complete just one year in Thailand before progressing to the second year of their degree overseas.

Available in Accounting & Finance, Business Management, Events Management, and Computer Science, this pathway reduces overseas study time to two years whilst maintaining the same tuition fee structure.

For postgraduate aspirants, the Master's Preparation Programme offers both accelerated 10-week and standard 20-week options, with fees ranging from $ 3,050 to $4,899 (THB 99,000–159,000).