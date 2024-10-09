AIHM marks milestone with inaugural graduation ceremony

The intimate gathering saw a small cohort of students, adorned in traditional black graduation gowns, marking not just their personal achievements, but a significant milestone for the institution.

Leadership perspectives

William Heinecke, founder and chairman of Minor International, which operates AIHM, delivered a heartfelt address to the graduates. He reflected on the vision established three-and-a-half years earlier, recognising the graduates as the embodiment of the institution’s goal to provide world-class hospitality education tailored for Asia.

“As you step into the next phase of your careers, remember that you carry with you not just a degree or certificate, but a responsibility to uphold the highest standards of service and to lead with integrity and passion,” Heinecke said, assuring graduates of their place within the Minor family.

AIHM chief operating officer Chris Meylan expressed immense pride in the occasion.

“We’re not only celebrating the graduation of our first students but also the graduation of AIHM as an institute of quality in Thailand,” he remarked, acknowledging the dual significance of the day.

Overcoming challenges

Dr Supachai Panitchpakdi, chairman of the Board of AIHM and former director-general of the World Trade Organisation, lauded the graduates’ perseverance through unprecedented challenges.

According to Meylan, the programme, which was launched amid the Covid-19 pandemic, necessitated online classes for its initial years. Despite these obstacles, AIHM has successfully expanded its reach, now attracting students from Myanmar, the Maldives, India, Russia, and Europe.