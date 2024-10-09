AIHM marks milestone with inaugural graduation ceremony

The intimate gathering saw a small cohort of students, adorned in traditional black graduation gowns, marking not just their personal achievements, but a significant milestone for the institution.
Leadership perspectives
William Heinecke, founder and chairman of Minor International, which operates AIHM, delivered a heartfelt address to the graduates. He reflected on the vision established three-and-a-half years earlier, recognising the graduates as the embodiment of the institution’s goal to provide world-class hospitality education tailored for Asia.
“As you step into the next phase of your careers, remember that you carry with you not just a degree or certificate, but a responsibility to uphold the highest standards of service and to lead with integrity and passion,” Heinecke said, assuring graduates of their place within the Minor family.
AIHM chief operating officer Chris Meylan expressed immense pride in the occasion.
“We’re not only celebrating the graduation of our first students but also the graduation of AIHM as an institute of quality in Thailand,” he remarked, acknowledging the dual significance of the day.
Overcoming challenges
Dr Supachai Panitchpakdi, chairman of the Board of AIHM and former director-general of the World Trade Organisation, lauded the graduates’ perseverance through unprecedented challenges.
According to Meylan, the programme, which was launched amid the Covid-19 pandemic, necessitated online classes for its initial years. Despite these obstacles, AIHM has successfully expanded its reach, now attracting students from Myanmar, the Maldives, India, Russia, and Europe.
Citing George Bernard Shaw, Dr Panitchpakdi encouraged graduates to create their own opportunities, emphasising that their personal relationship skills would remain invaluable in an era of advancing technology.
“Your skills will never be outdated; human compassion, dedication, and caring will always be characteristics that are irreplaceable by technology,” he affirmed.
Programme offerings and graduate success
AIHM currently offers a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Global Hospitality Management, alongside two professional certification programmes. The inaugural graduating class comprises 10 certificate, two diploma, and five BBA recipients.
Four graduates shared their valuable experiences and insights, highlighting the institution’s emphasis on practical learning and personal growth.
Woramon Katesermsuk emphasised the unique hands-on experience and knowledgeable faculty at AIHM.
“The instructors are extremely knowledgeable in their field and very experimental,” she said, adding that this hands-on approach, combined with the institute’s blend of Swiss and Thai hospitality cultures, created a unique and enriching learning experience.
Khemkhaeng “Andrew” Rohrbach highlighted the importance of passion in their journey and dedication to success.
“Passion is the guiding light that leads to success, helping us overcome obstacles and grow as individuals,” he said, mentioning a project from semester seven that taught valuable leadership, time management, and critical thinking skills.
Suphaphit Phanratanmongkol, meanwhile, stressed the significance of resilience and learning from mistakes. He used the IHP integrated hospitality project as an example of a project that provided valuable teamwork and problem-solving opportunities.
“Never be afraid to make mistakes, as it’s in those moments of learning that we truly adapt and pursue our dreams,” he said.
Asfaz Ibrahim highlighted the importance of respect, teamwork, and open-mindedness.
“Communication and an open mindset are essential; when we listen to each other, we create extraordinary experiences for our guests,” he said, encouraging those still considering the programme to be prepared to face many challenges, but not to panic because the instructors, colleagues, and peers are there to help.
Industry evolution and future prospects
Looking ahead, Meylan noted that while technology will continue to transform the industry, the essence of hospitality remains unchanged.
“The heart of hospitality, which is taking care of people and ensuring great experiences, will never change,” he said.
What sets AIHM graduates apart, according to Meylan, is their strong focus on soft skills alongside theoretical knowledge. The programme’s integration with a major hotel company provides graduates with excellent employment opportunities globally, with their versatile skills valued across various industries.
As AIHM looks to the future, it positions itself as an innovative institution evolving alongside global developments. With this successful inaugural graduation, AIHM has established itself as a trusted name in hospitality education, ready to welcome the next generation of industry leaders.