Nearly Half of Thai Hotels Lose Weekly Revenue Due to Slow Digital Response

A new study by global hotel commerce platform SiteMinder has found that nearly half (48%) of Thai hotel operators concede they miss out on revenue opportunities at least once a week.

This revenue leakage occurs because they are too slow to react to key market shifts, such as rival price changes or the announcement of major events.

The research, conducted in August 2025 with over 700 hotel operators globally (including 67 in Thailand), examined revenue management strategies and technology adoption.

The findings expose a significant operational gap, especially given that a commanding 96% of Thai hoteliers agree that the "speed of market response" has grown more critical in the past year.

Despite this acknowledged urgency, many establishments across Thailand remain reliant on manual processes that stifle rapid adaptation.

The survey found that 25% of Thai respondents update their prices only once a month or less, and a further 30% adjust weekly, even though market conditions can fluctuate multiple times within a single day.

The inability to adapt quickly is proving particularly costly as Thailand's hospitality sector gears up for major revenue generators.

SiteMinder cited data showing that the upcoming Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Bangkok, set for December 9–20, 2025, are driving a 16% uplift in advance bookings and a 6% rise in average daily rates compared to the previous year.

This illustrates the income potential for properties agile enough to capitalise on event-driven demand.

