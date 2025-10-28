Nearly Half of Thai Hotels Lose Weekly Revenue Due to Slow Digital Response

A SiteMinder study reveals 48% of Thai hoteliers miss out on income by failing to adjust room prices quickly enough to match competitor moves or new event announcements.
A new study by global hotel commerce platform SiteMinder has found that nearly half (48%) of Thai hotel operators concede they miss out on revenue opportunities at least once a week.
This revenue leakage occurs because they are too slow to react to key market shifts, such as rival price changes or the announcement of major events.
The research, conducted in August 2025 with over 700 hotel operators globally (including 67 in Thailand), examined revenue management strategies and technology adoption.
The findings expose a significant operational gap, especially given that a commanding 96% of Thai hoteliers agree that the "speed of market response" has grown more critical in the past year.
Despite this acknowledged urgency, many establishments across Thailand remain reliant on manual processes that stifle rapid adaptation.
The survey found that 25% of Thai respondents update their prices only once a month or less, and a further 30% adjust weekly, even though market conditions can fluctuate multiple times within a single day.
The inability to adapt quickly is proving particularly costly as Thailand's hospitality sector gears up for major revenue generators.
SiteMinder cited data showing that the upcoming Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Bangkok, set for December 9–20, 2025, are driving a 16% uplift in advance bookings and a 6% rise in average daily rates compared to the previous year.
This illustrates the income potential for properties agile enough to capitalise on event-driven demand.
To address these challenges, SiteMinder officially launched 'Dynamic Revenue Plus' globally in Bangkok.
Developed in collaboration with IDeaS, the mobile-first revenue management solution is designed to make sophisticated revenue tools accessible to all hotels.
The platform promises to deliver real-time market insights, allowing hotels to implement timely pricing, management, and room distribution adjustments based on local events, competitor activity, and shifting demand patterns.
AI Adoption on the Rise
The launch aligns with a clear appetite for innovation among Thai hoteliers: SiteMinder data shows that 55% are actively seeking AI solutions (above the global average of 49%, and 40% are already open to AI-driven recommendations.
Brad Haines, SiteMinder’s Executive Vice President for Asia Pacific, commented: "Too many Thai hotels lack dedicated revenue management teams and are struggling with increasing market complexity, from major events to rapidly changing travel patterns. Dynamic Revenue Plus will drive the widespread adoption of professional revenue management by combining real-time market data with immediate, mobile-first execution. Now, every Thai hotel, whether a small operation in Chiang Mai or a resort in Phuket, can transition from manual methods to becoming agile, market leaders. They now have the tools to move as fast as the market and maximise their full earning potential."
Dynamic Revenue Plus is powered by SiteMinder’s massive data ecosystem, which processes more than 130 million hotel bookings annually, and is enhanced by the company’s AI engine, SiteMinder iQ.