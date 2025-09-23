Thai Hotels Brace for Drop in Chinese Tourists Amid Safety and Cost Concerns

The Thai hotel industry is facing a cautious outlook for the second half of 2025, as a new survey reveals widespread concern over falling visitor numbers, particularly from the crucial Chinese market.
According to a report by Phonphailin Chullaphan, a news reporter for Krungthep Turakij, findings from the "Hotel Operator Confidence Index for August 2025" survey indicate that over 57% of hoteliers expect fewer Chinese tourists in the coming months.
Of those, nearly one in four believe the drop could be more than 15% compared to the first half of the year.
The survey, which polled 104 hotel operators between 13 and 30 August 2025, also found that more than a third of businesses anticipate a decrease in other international visitors, while 43% expect fewer domestic tourists.
The primary reasons cited for the anticipated decline are "safety concerns" and the belief that rival destinations offer more attractive prices.
Other factors include economic uncertainty in tourists' home countries, a perceived lack of new and appealing attractions in Thailand, and the absence of fresh tourism stimulus programmes.
Despite the gloomy outlook, some optimism remains. Factors that could boost tourism include Thailand’s strong attractions compared to other countries in the region, a belief that safety concerns are easing, and the positive impact of existing stimulus projects.
The survey also noted an increase in bookings from long-haul markets such as Europe and the United States, particularly for four-star hotels in the north and south of the country.
The report noted that the average hotel occupancy rate in August was 62%, up from the previous month across most regions due to the European summer holiday period. The forecast for September is a slight decrease to 54%.
The Thai Hotels Association (THA) president, Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, credited the country's hosting of the "Women's Volleyball World Championship 2025" in four provinces—Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Phuket—for providing a significant boost in August, generating an estimated 8.4 billion baht in economic value.
Hotel operators are calling on the government for a range of support measures, including stimulating tourism and revenue, reducing operational costs such as energy and minimum wage increases, providing low-interest loans, and improving the foreign worker registration system. They also stressed the need for better infrastructure and public utilities to support the industry.