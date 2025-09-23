Thai Hotels Brace for Drop in Chinese Tourists Amid Safety and Cost Concerns

The Thai hotel industry is facing a cautious outlook for the second half of 2025, as a new survey reveals widespread concern over falling visitor numbers, particularly from the crucial Chinese market.

According to a report by Phonphailin Chullaphan, a news reporter for Krungthep Turakij, findings from the "Hotel Operator Confidence Index for August 2025" survey indicate that over 57% of hoteliers expect fewer Chinese tourists in the coming months.

Of those, nearly one in four believe the drop could be more than 15% compared to the first half of the year.

The survey, which polled 104 hotel operators between 13 and 30 August 2025, also found that more than a third of businesses anticipate a decrease in other international visitors, while 43% expect fewer domestic tourists.

The primary reasons cited for the anticipated decline are "safety concerns" and the belief that rival destinations offer more attractive prices.

Other factors include economic uncertainty in tourists' home countries, a perceived lack of new and appealing attractions in Thailand, and the absence of fresh tourism stimulus programmes.

