Tourism and business groups urge government to review new Alcohol Control Act

Foreign media coverage adds pressure

Sorathep Rojpotjanaruch said the ambiguity of the new law could hurt the country’s image among foreign tourists — especially Europeans who enjoy afternoon and early evening drinking. Restaurants and hotels without entertainment licences are likely to face the most disruption. He also mentioned that Australian media outlet 10 News had already reported warnings about the ban, which could influence some travellers to change destinations.

Call for balanced reform before New Year

Nattachai Ungsriwong, president of the Craft Beer Business Association, urged the government to find a balanced solution before the New Year holiday, a crucial economic period. He proposed scrapping the drinking-time restriction and reframing the alcohol industry as part of economic promotion, while ensuring appropriate social safeguards.

Government to discuss easing rules

Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said the Prime Minister has prioritised this issue since the first economic cabinet meeting, directing the Alcohol Control Committee to urgently propose solutions. A meeting is scheduled for November 13.

Preliminary options include issuing a new Prime Minister’s Office announcement to lift the daytime sales ban and allow customers to continue drinking after midnight under certain conditions, pending recommendations from the committee.

On the issue of zoning, Siripong said the government may not be able to lift restrictions nationwide immediately but could start with pilot relaxation zones or expand existing leniency areas.

He confirmed that the government aims to finalise a relaxation plan as soon as possible to prevent any negative impact on tourism and the year-end economy.