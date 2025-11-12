Tourism associations urge PM to scrap alcohol sale time limits and review zoning rules

Eight leading tourism and hospitality associations submitted a petition to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Wednesday, urging the government to revoke time restrictions on the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages under the new Alcohol Control Act B.E. 2568 (2025).

Sanga Ruangwattanakul, President of the Khaosan Business Association, said the network is deeply concerned about the negative effects of the amended Alcohol Control Act (No. 2) B.E. 2568, which took effect on 8 November. The law, he said, has already caused confusion among citizens and tourists and inflicted serious damage on the tourism and service sectors, harming Thailand’s image during the peak tourist season.

The key issue raised was the continuation of the long-standing sales ban between 2 p.m.–5 p.m. and after midnight, along with the new consumption ban during those hours, which carries fines of up to 10,000 baht for offenders, including foreign tourists.

Sanga noted that the restrictions have disrupted the country’s nightlife and tourism atmosphere and run counter to the government’s efforts to revitalise the tourism sector. While the associations support responsible alcohol consumption, they argue that the current restrictions — in place for over 50 years — fail to reduce harm and instead encourage illicit trade and underground markets.