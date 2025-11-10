New alcohol law sparks backlash over midnight drinking fines

A major shift has taken place in Thailand’s food and beverage industry after the Alcohol Control Act (No. 2) B.E. 2568 (2025) came into effect on November 8 2025. The law aims to modernise the original 2008 Act to reflect digital-era sales practices and balance social control with economic growth.

However, the law has triggered strong public backlash, as it now directly penalises consumers who drink during restricted hours — a legal turning point that has caused confusion and anger across the hospitality industry.

Section 32: The new “midnight drinking” fine

The controversy centres on Section 32, which prohibits anyone from consuming alcohol in licensed premises or commercial venues during legally restricted hours. Those who continue drinking during such hours face a fine of up to 10,000 baht under Section 37/1.

Previously, the law mainly targeted vendors, prohibiting them from selling to minors or intoxicated persons. The new penalties shift responsibility to customers — a first for Thailand — creating a stricter enforcement standard that directly regulates drinking behaviour.

Under current regulations, alcohol consumption is prohibited during:

Midnight (00.00)–11.00am, and 2.00–5.00pm

This means that even if a customer buys drinks before midnight but continues drinking past 00.00, they are considered in violation and can be fined.

Certain venues remain exempt — such as licensed entertainment establishments (pubs, bars), hotels, and international airport departure lounges. But smaller restaurants and cafés without an entertainment licence must stop all alcohol consumption at midnight, causing a sharp revenue loss from late-night diners and drinkers.