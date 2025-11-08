Tourism industry concerned as new alcohol law fines drinkers up to 10,000 baht for drinking outside legal hours

Thailand’s tourism and hospitality sector has raised alarm over the Alcohol Control Act (No. 2) B.E. 2568, which took effect on November 8, 2025, introducing penalties for drinking alcohol outside legal sales hours. The law, intended to tighten control over alcohol consumption, has sparked widespread concern among the public and the tourism industry.
Under the new interpretation, consumers themselves may face penalties — not just vendors. Those found “sitting and drinking” alcohol in restaurants outside permitted hours (11:00-14:00 and 17:00-24:00) could be fined up to 10,000 baht.
The measure has drawn criticism from both locals and foreign media outlets, which have warned travellers visiting Thailand to exercise caution. The announcement quickly went viral online, generating strong negative reactions from international audiences and the business community.
Entertainment and restaurant businesses in major tourist destinations have expressed worry that the law could hamper Thailand’s post-pandemic economic recovery. Many point out that customers who purchase drinks before the restricted hours and continue drinking a few minutes past the deadline could still face fines.
“The law is confusing and counterproductive,” said one restaurant operator. “Even though exceptions exist for licensed venues such as hotels and international airports, penalising diners at ordinary restaurants directly discourages tourism.” Industry representatives fear that the new rule could dampen Thailand’s festive high season and slow the pace of tourism recovery.
Foreign tourists have taken to social media and news comment sections to criticise the law as unreasonable and restrictive, with some stating they would avoid visiting Thailand in favour of countries with more relaxed regulations in the region.
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has already directed the Ministry of Interior to discuss revisions with the Ministry of Public Health, aiming to lift zoning restrictions and extend alcohol service hours across the country to 4:00 a.m. He also plans to remove the strict time limits currently imposed on alcohol sales. The government expects to finalise these amendments by January 2026.
Under an earlier ministerial regulation issued in 2023, entertainment venues in Bangkok, Phuket, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, and Koh Samui (Surat Thani) were already permitted to operate until 4:00 a.m., though registration and compliance issues remain a challenge.
The government believes that deregulating alcohol sales hours could boost tourism and nightlife spending, potentially generating hundreds of billions of baht in additional VAT revenue. The Ministry of Interior will soon oversee the registration of new operators, ensuring that licensed venues can sell alcohol legally until the extended cut-off time.