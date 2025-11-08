Tourism industry concerned as new alcohol law fines drinkers up to 10,000 baht for drinking outside legal hours

Thailand’s tourism and hospitality sector has raised alarm over the Alcohol Control Act (No. 2) B.E. 2568, which took effect on November 8, 2025, introducing penalties for drinking alcohol outside legal sales hours. The law, intended to tighten control over alcohol consumption, has sparked widespread concern among the public and the tourism industry.

Under the new interpretation, consumers themselves may face penalties — not just vendors. Those found “sitting and drinking” alcohol in restaurants outside permitted hours (11:00-14:00 and 17:00-24:00) could be fined up to 10,000 baht.

The measure has drawn criticism from both locals and foreign media outlets, which have warned travellers visiting Thailand to exercise caution. The announcement quickly went viral online, generating strong negative reactions from international audiences and the business community.