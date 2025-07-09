Alcohol Control Network warns most pubs, bars still banned from selling alcohol on Buddhist days

The Alcohol Control Network issued a warning on Wednesday that the latest directive from the Prime Minister’s Office still prohibits most pubs, bars, and entertainment venues nationwide from selling alcoholic drinks on national Buddhist religious days.

Misunderstanding of the Directive Could Lead to Legal Consequences

Teerapat Khahawong, a leader of the Alcohol Control Network, cautioned that any misunderstanding of the directive could lead to significant penalties for pub and bar operators. He emphasized that violating the ban on selling alcohol on Buddhist days could result in hefty fines or jail time for those in breach.