Alcohol Control Network warns most pubs, bars still banned from selling alcohol on Buddhist days

The Alcohol Control Network issued a warning on Wednesday that the latest directive from the Prime Minister’s Office still prohibits most pubs, bars, and entertainment venues nationwide from selling alcoholic drinks on national Buddhist religious days.
Teerapat Khahawong, a leader of the Alcohol Control Network, cautioned that any misunderstanding of the directive could lead to significant penalties for pub and bar operators. He emphasized that violating the ban on selling alcohol on Buddhist days could result in hefty fines or jail time for those in breach.
Teerapat’s comments followed the publication of the directive in the Royal Gazette on Wednesday, which clarified the restrictions.
The directive explicitly prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages on Makha Bucha Day, Visakha Bucha Day, Asalha Bucha Day, Buddhist Lent Day, and End of Buddhist Lent Day. However, there are specific exceptions listed for certain cases:
Teerapat emphasized that the directive clearly states that, except for the outlined exceptions, selling alcoholic beverages on Buddhist days remains prohibited. He pointed out that businesses failing to comply could face severe penalties, including a fine of up to 10,000 baht, a prison sentence of up to six months, or both.
Teerapat highlighted that only 3% of the 580,000 registered alcohol-selling venues in Thailand are allowed to sell alcohol on Buddhist days. These exceptions include locations at international airports and about 15,000 registered hotels.
He also noted that the third and fifth categories of exceptions (for entertainment venues and national events) require specific announcements from the Public Health Ministry before alcohol sales can be permitted.