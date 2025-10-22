Anutin plans to scrap alcohol zoning, extend pub hours to 4am, and lift 2–5pm sales ban

Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister and Interior Minister, is pushing to abolish alcohol zoning nationwide, extend pub operating hours to 4am, and lift the ban on alcohol sales between 2pm and 5pm. The government aims to implement the new measures by January 2026, before the current Parliament is dissolved, expecting to generate hundreds of billions of baht in tax revenue.

A government source revealed that during the Cabinet meeting on October 21, Anutin instructed the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Public Health to jointly study the feasibility of removing alcohol sales zoning regulations. The move would allow alcohol sales across the country without zoning restrictions, extend operating hours from 2am to 4am, and lift the long-standing afternoon sales ban.

Implementation could be achieved through a ministerial regulation issued by the Ministry of Interior.