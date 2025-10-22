Anutin plans to scrap alcohol zoning, extend pub hours to 4am, and lift 2–5pm sales ban

Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister and Interior Minister, is pushing to abolish alcohol zoning nationwide, extend pub operating hours to 4am, and lift the ban on alcohol sales between 2pm and 5pm. The government aims to implement the new measures by January 2026, before the current Parliament is dissolved, expecting to generate hundreds of billions of baht in tax revenue.
A government source revealed that during the Cabinet meeting on October 21, Anutin instructed the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Public Health to jointly study the feasibility of removing alcohol sales zoning regulations. The move would allow alcohol sales across the country without zoning restrictions, extend operating hours from 2am to 4am, and lift the long-standing afternoon sales ban.
Implementation could be achieved through a ministerial regulation issued by the Ministry of Interior.
The proposed reform stems from criticism that the current zoning system benefits only a limited number of registered operators. The new system would simplify registration procedures by requiring operators to register directly with the Ministry of Interior as alcohol vendors, without the need for separate entertainment venue registration.
A joint review between the Interior and Public Health ministries will consider relaxing opening hours nationwide, with the dual goal of boosting tourism and increasing government tax revenues.
The current ministerial regulation on business hours, issued in 2023, already allows selected entertainment venues in Bangkok, Phuket, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, and Ko Samui district of Surat Thani to stay open until 4am.
In Bangkok, extended-hour venues are limited to specific zones such as Silom, Patpong, RCA Phetchaburi Road, and Ratchadaphisek, along with licensed venues in hotels. According to data from Bangkok’s 50 district offices, there are 207 licensed entertainment venues across 33 districts—including 73 in zoning areas, 8 located in hotels, and 134 outside zoning zones, of which 24 are within hotels.
Anutin’s plan to expand the policy nationwide marks one of the most significant deregulations in Thailand’s nightlife and alcohol industry, intended to modernise tourism policies and strengthen fiscal revenues.