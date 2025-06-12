Thai Alcohol Consumption Surges Amid Worrying Trend of Younger Smokers

Thailand is facing a significant public health challenge as a new report from the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) reveals an alarming increase in alcohol consumption and a disturbing trend of younger individuals taking up smoking.

The NESDC's report on alcohol and tobacco consumption for the first quarter of 2025 indicates a rise in both categories compared to the previous year.

Alcohol consumption saw a 2% increase, while tobacco consumption registered a slight 0.8% decrease.

However, key concerns highlighted include the substantial rise in alcohol intake among the Thai population and an increase in regular smokers, particularly amongst younger, new users.

Data from the National Statistical Office for 2024 shows that 35.2% of Thais aged 15 and above, equating to 20.9 million people, consume alcohol.

This marks a notable rise from 2021, when the proportion stood at 28%, or 16 million individuals.

The NESDC's study specifically pinpointed five provinces where heavy and frequent drinking (3-4 days per week) is most prevalent, putting residents at higher risk of various health conditions.