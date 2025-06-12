Thai Alcohol Consumption Surges Amid Worrying Trend of Younger Smokers

Thailand is facing a significant public health challenge as a new report from the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) reveals an alarming increase in alcohol consumption and a disturbing trend of younger individuals taking up smoking.
The NESDC's report on alcohol and tobacco consumption for the first quarter of 2025 indicates a rise in both categories compared to the previous year.
Alcohol consumption saw a 2% increase, while tobacco consumption registered a slight 0.8% decrease.
However, key concerns highlighted include the substantial rise in alcohol intake among the Thai population and an increase in regular smokers, particularly amongst younger, new users.
Data from the National Statistical Office for 2024 shows that 35.2% of Thais aged 15 and above, equating to 20.9 million people, consume alcohol.
This marks a notable rise from 2021, when the proportion stood at 28%, or 16 million individuals.
The NESDC's study specifically pinpointed five provinces where heavy and frequent drinking (3-4 days per week) is most prevalent, putting residents at higher risk of various health conditions.
These provinces, with proportions of heavy drinkers exceeding 12%, are:
The report cites a study by the American Heart Association, which links heavy and frequent alcohol consumption (at least three days per week) to an increased risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia), and stroke. Such drinking patterns are also associated with other risky behaviours, including drunk driving and domestic violence.
Younger Smokers a Growing Concern
While Thailand has observed a general decline in the overall number of smokers, the latest National Statistical Office survey for 2024 reveals a concerning shift in demographic patterns.
The total number of regular smokers aged 15 and above reached 9.77 million, an increase from 9.42 million in 2017. The majority of these are male, though 320,000 regular female smokers were also identified.
More critically, the average age at which individuals first begin smoking has decreased. For males, the average starting age fell to 18.4 years (from 19.1 in 2017), and for females, to 20.5 years (from 23.3 in 2017).
This trend of younger individuals initiating smoking is a significant worry, as regular smoking is a known cause of non-communicable diseases, including various cancers, heart disease, lung conditions, and other respiratory illnesses.
Furthermore, academic research cited in the report indicates that the growing popularity of e-cigarettes can lead to conditions such as pneumothorax (collapsed lung), where air leaks from the lung into the chest cavity, causing breathing difficulties and potentially acute heart failure.
The report also stresses the detrimental health effects of secondhand smoke on those nearby.