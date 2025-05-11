Shops in tourist areas warned not to sell alcohol on Buddhist holidays yet

The Stop Drink Network has issued a warning to pubs, bars, and restaurants in tourist areas not to sell alcoholic beverages on five national Buddhist holidays — at least for now — stating that the government has not yet enacted an organic law to permit such sales.
The warning followed the enforcement of a Prime Minister’s Office announcement which came into effect on Saturday, May 10.
Chuwit Chantharos, a coordinator of the Stop Drink Network, noted that although the announcement intends to allow alcohol sales on five national Buddhist holidays in designated tourist areas, further legal directives or organic laws must first be enacted to clearly define which areas qualify.
He warned that violations of the existing ban on alcohol sales during Buddhist holidays could result in a maximum prison sentence of six months, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.
The five national Buddhist holidays concerned are:
Chuwit clarified that under the current directive, alcohol sales on these days are permitted only in:
Until additional laws or regulations are in place, shops and establishments outside these approved zones must continue to observe the alcohol ban on these key religious holidays.