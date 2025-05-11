Shops in tourist areas warned not to sell alcohol on Buddhist holidays yet

The Stop Drink Network has issued a warning to pubs, bars, and restaurants in tourist areas not to sell alcoholic beverages on five national Buddhist holidays — at least for now — stating that the government has not yet enacted an organic law to permit such sales.

The warning followed the enforcement of a Prime Minister’s Office announcement which came into effect on Saturday, May 10.

Further Legislation Required to Define Exempt Areas

Chuwit Chantharos, a coordinator of the Stop Drink Network, noted that although the announcement intends to allow alcohol sales on five national Buddhist holidays in designated tourist areas, further legal directives or organic laws must first be enacted to clearly define which areas qualify.