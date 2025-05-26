Thai Wine Tax Cut Backfires: Consumption Soars, State Loses Millions

A controversial tax exemption on imported wine in Thailand has led to a significant increase in consumption, particularly among high-income earners, while costing the government millions in lost revenue and imposing substantial social burdens.

A study conducted by Assis Prof Dr Mana Laksamee-arunothai and Assoc Prof Dr Chidtawan Chanakul from Kasetsart University's Faculty of Economics reveals that the policy, implemented in early 2024, reduced customs duties from 54%-60% and lowered excise tax.

This has resulted in an estimated annual revenue loss to the state of almost 600 million baht.

The research found a dramatic 300% increase in consumption of wines priced between 3,001 baht and 5,000 baht within a single year.

Overall, the value of wine imports jumped by over 10% compared to the previous year, with direct benefits primarily accruing to foreign wine producers. While cheaper wines (under 1,000 baht) saw negligible price drops, high-end wines became over 10% cheaper, boosting demand among affluent consumers.

