Unlocking Thailand\'s Tourism Potential: Why Lifting the 2-5 PM Alcohol Ban is an Economic Imperative

The Asia Pacific International Spirits and Wines Alliance (APISWA) has launched a new initiative advocating for crucial regulatory reforms to unlock Thailand's tourism potential, potentially adding 100 billion baht in revenue.

Central to this initiative is the call to lift the longstanding 2pm-5pm alcohol sales ban, alongside zoning reforms and the allowance of e-commerce alcohol sales, which APISWA argues are essential for Thailand to compete effectively as a global tourism hub.

"Modernising alcohol regulations is not about promoting drinking; it's about promoting Thailand's economy, supporting businesses, and ensuring that our tourism industry remains world-class," said APISWA.

According to a recent report by Oxford Economics and APISWA, premium food and beverage (F&B) options significantly influence destination choices for high-spending tourists. A striking 71% of survey participants consider F&B experiences crucial when selecting a travel destination, with this figure rising to 75% among higher-income individuals.

The study found that tourists are 2.5 times more likely to choose destinations offering high-quality, diverse, and easily accessible F&B options. On average, tourists are willing to spend an additional US$250 per person per day for premium F&B offerings and superior service.

This increased spending could significantly boost Thailand's tourism revenue, particularly as the country prepares for the "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sport Year 2025" initiative.