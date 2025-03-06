Thailand Retail Sector: A Mixed Bag of Hope and Concern Amidst Call for Regulatory Reform

The sector's performance has been lacklustre, with the Retail Sentiment Index (RSI) struggling to maintain momentum above the neutral threshold of 50 points throughout most of 2023. Despite these challenges, Dr Chatrchai identifies several promising prospects whilst acknowledging substantial hurdles that need addressing.

Tourist spending figures paint a concerning picture, with average expenditure per visitor projected to drop to 47,000-48,000 baht per trip, down from the previous level of over 52,000 baht. The total tourism revenue target for 2024 stands at approximately 2.8 trillion baht, representing a 7.5% growth from 2023, but still falling short of the pre-pandemic figure of 3 trillion baht achieved in 2019.

A key focus for growth centres on modernising outdated regulations, particularly the controversial afternoon alcohol sales ban between 14:00 and 17:00. This antiquated restriction has long hampered revenue generation for hospitality businesses, including hotels and restaurants. Dr Chatrchai argues that lifting this prohibition could significantly boost tourist spending and enhance Thailand's appeal as a premium destination.

"Premium tourists' spending patterns are heavily influenced by their overall experience. When they enjoy excellent food and their preferred beverages in a welcoming atmosphere, they're more inclined to spend," explains Dr Chatrchai.

He dismisses concerns about potential negative social impacts, suggesting that proper law enforcement, rather than blanket restrictions, is the more effective approach to addressing alcohol-related issues.

He provided an overview of the retail sector's outlook for this year, highlighting both four optimistic trends and five significant concerns.