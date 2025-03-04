Liquor board eases booze ban on five religious holidays

The National Alcohol Policy Committee has approved allowing retailers at selected establishments to sell alcoholic beverages on five Buddhist holidays, ending long-standing ban in a move to boost tourism.

These holidays are: Makha Bucha Day, Visakha Bucha Day, Asarnha Bucha Day, Buddhist Lent Day, and the end of Buddhist Lent.

This relaxation is expected to take effect on the Visakha Bucha Day this year (May 11), said Prasert Jantararuangtong, deputy prime minister and digital economy and society minister, who chaired the board meeting on Monday.

The five establishments allowed to sell alcohol on these five days are: international airports, entertainment venues, hotels, tourist attractions, and special or international events.

The list of businesses under the last two items will be announced by the Public Health Ministry, under recommendations of the Interior Ministry and Tourism and Sports Ministry respectively.

Sellers of alcoholic beverages under this measure must implement screening processes and measures to maintain public order and safety, as well as prevent access to alcoholic beverages by underage persons.