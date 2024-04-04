Government can adopt more reforms to make Thailand a tourism hub, following tax cuts for some alcohol

Aligned to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s ambitious plans to make Thailand a hub for tourism and food by 2030, the Thai government is focused on promoting the country’s unique culture through soft power, of which food and beverages are an integral ingredient. This is reaffirmed by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)’s priority to attract high-value tourism.

Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, President of Thai Hotels Association, said, “Soju is one of the soft power products from Korea and I believe Thailand can do the same with our local alcohol. Yet, tourists are often not impressed when they come into Thailand and realise the cost of alcohol is high or that they cannot purchase alcohol in the afternoon. They often complain that cocktails in Thailand are more expensive than in their home country. Another regulation that impacts hotels is the ban on advertising alcohol, which prevents us from advertising happy hour, an important part of how we generate revenue.”

According to a new research report by Oxford Economics launched in Thailand last month, international wine and spirit sales and distribution deliver a sizeable economic contribution to Thailand, including USD 198 million (6.9 billion baht) to GDP in 2022, increasing by USD 24 million (0.8 billion baht) from 2021. This supported 20,500 jobs and generated USD 292 million (10.0 billion baht) in tax revenues in 2022.

Titled “International Wine and Spirits in ASEAN: The Economic Contribution of the International Wine and Spirits Value Chain in Thailand and Vietnam”, the report by Oxford Economics was commissioned by the Asia Pacific International Spirits and Wine Alliance (APISWA) to assess the economic impact of international wine and spirit sales and distribution in Thailand and Vietnam.