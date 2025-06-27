PM signs orders restricting alcohol sales hours and banning drinking on railway premises

The Royal Gazette on Thursday published two official announcements from the Prime Minister’s Office, signed by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on June 23. Both orders will come into effect on June 27, 2025.

The first announcement concerns the restriction of alcohol sales hours. Under the new regulation, the sale of alcoholic beverages is only permitted during the following hours:

11:00 to 14:00

17:00 to 24:00

Sales outside these hours are prohibited, except for the following exceptions: