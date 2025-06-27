PM signs orders restricting alcohol sales hours and banning drinking on railway premises

The Royal Gazette on Thursday published two official announcements from the Prime Minister’s Office, signed by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on June 23. Both orders will come into effect on June 27, 2025.
The first announcement concerns the restriction of alcohol sales hours. Under the new regulation, the sale of alcoholic beverages is only permitted during the following hours:
Sales outside these hours are prohibited, except for the following exceptions:
The second announcement outlines a ban on the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages on railway premises. This includes railway stations and train carriages operating on the railway network, as defined under railway and highway laws.
An exception is made for specially designated areas at Bangkok Railway Station (Hua Lamphong). Alcohol may be sold or consumed within the air-conditioned hall reserved for special events, provided that:
The measures aim to maintain public order, ensure passenger safety, and reduce alcohol-related harm, particularly among youth. The government emphasises that these regulations form part of broader efforts to promote responsible alcohol consumption and improve public wellbeing.