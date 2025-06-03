Teachers slam MOU giving discounts at Brewery

Chayapa Khunpitikana, coordinator of the “Thai Teachers Against Vice-Based Welfare” network, has voiced strong opposition to a controversial partnership between the Office of the Welfare Promotion Commission for Teachers and Educational Personnel (OTEP) and German Tawandang Brewery Co., Ltd on Monday (June 2).

The MOU, signed on May 14, offers discounts on food and alcoholic beverages as part of what OTEP described as a new welfare initiative for teachers and education staff.

The teachers' network argues that such a move sends the wrong message. “Teachers are already under public scrutiny, and this MOU appears to encourage access to vices. It risks normalising alcohol consumption within the profession,” Chayapa stated.