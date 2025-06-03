Teachers slam MOU giving discounts at Brewery

Chayapa Khunpitikana, coordinator of the “Thai Teachers Against Vice-Based Welfare” network, has voiced strong opposition to a controversial partnership between the Office of the Welfare Promotion Commission for Teachers and Educational Personnel (OTEP) and German Tawandang Brewery Co., Ltd on Monday (June 2).
The MOU, signed on May 14, offers discounts on food and alcoholic beverages as part of what OTEP described as a new welfare initiative for teachers and education staff.
The teachers' network argues that such a move sends the wrong message. “Teachers are already under public scrutiny, and this MOU appears to encourage access to vices. It risks normalising alcohol consumption within the profession,” Chayapa stated.
She added that instead of offering nightlife perks, the agency should seek more constructive welfare benefits—such as discounted medical services, preventive screenings.
“Giving discounted access to entertainment venues like this undermines the values the Ministry of Education is supposed to uphold,” she said. “It’s not about judging those who drink, but about whether the state should be seen as encouraging it.”
In response, the network submitted an open letter to the Education Minister listing four major concerns:
The network insists that any welfare benefits should promote well-being and professional integrity, such as healthcare discounts, book subsidies, or transportation support, rather than facilitating access to alcohol.