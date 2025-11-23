Three venues in Thailand allowed to sell alcohol outside restricted hours every day

Thailand’s updated alcohol control framework is taking shape following the enforcement of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act (No. 2) 2025, which came into effect on November 8, 2025.

On November 13, the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee, chaired by Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat, approved a Tourism and Sports Ministry proposal to relax restrictions on alcohol sales. The committee agreed to lift the long-standing sales ban during 2pm–5pm, with the policy to be reviewed again after six months. It also approved allowing patrons to continue drinking for one extra hour after midnight.

These changes require an official announcement by the committee and must undergo a 15-day public consultation.

The Department of Disease Control has since opened a public hearing on the draft announcement on alcohol-sale hours via the government’s LAW online platform between November 15–29, 2025. Key points of the draft include:

Key provisions of the draft announcement

Section 1

The announcement shall take effect the day after its publication in the Royal Gazette.

Section 2

The announcement revokes the 2015 Prime Minister’s Office regulation on alcohol-sale hours, dated June 23, 2025.

Section 3

Alcohol sales are prohibited at all times except during the following permitted hours: