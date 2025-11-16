Public Health Ministry holds public hearing on new alcohol control draft directive

The Public Health Ministry is hosting an online public hearing on its new directive for enforcing the updated alcohol control act. The draft includes a six-month grace period for alcohol sale time restrictions, according to a Government House source.
The new directive aims to exempt the afternoon alcohol sales ban, which typically restricts sales from 2 pm to 5 pm, for 180 days. After this grace period, an evaluation will determine whether the ban will be permanently lifted. This temporary lift aligns with the Alcohol Control Committee's resolution.
The committee’s decision follows Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's recent reminder to Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat to expedite the enforcement of a Cabinet resolution from October 21. This resolution instructed the Public Health Ministry and relevant agencies to review laws that may hinder tourism, specifically focusing on restrictions related to alcohol sales times.
While the new alcohol control act does not specify sale times, the existing directive maintains two sale windows: 11 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to midnight. However, this has raised concerns among business operators, as the time restrictions could impact tourism and cause confusion.
The new directive retains these time windows but introduces a temporary change during the first 180 days. During this period, alcohol sales will be permitted from 11 am to midnight, allowing for a more flexible approach.
The directive continues to exempt international airports, legally registered entertainment venues, and licensed hotels from the sale time controls. This allows these establishments to continue operating without restrictions during the temporary lift of the afternoon sales ban.
The draft directive also assigns provincial alcohol control committees in Bangkok and other provinces to evaluate the impact of lifting the afternoon alcohol sales ban. After six months, they will submit their evaluation reports to the national Alcohol Control Committee for further consideration.
The Public Health Ministry has posed five questions in the online public hearing to gather feedback from the public: