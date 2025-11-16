Public Health Ministry holds public hearing on new alcohol control draft directive

The new directive retains these time windows but introduces a temporary change during the first 180 days. During this period, alcohol sales will be permitted from 11 am to midnight, allowing for a more flexible approach.

Exemptions for International Airports, Licensed Venues, and Hotels

The directive continues to exempt international airports, legally registered entertainment venues, and licensed hotels from the sale time controls. This allows these establishments to continue operating without restrictions during the temporary lift of the afternoon sales ban.

Provincial Committees to Evaluate Impact

The draft directive also assigns provincial alcohol control committees in Bangkok and other provinces to evaluate the impact of lifting the afternoon alcohol sales ban. After six months, they will submit their evaluation reports to the national Alcohol Control Committee for further consideration.

Questions for Public Input

The Public Health Ministry has posed five questions in the online public hearing to gather feedback from the public: