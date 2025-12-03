Finance Ministry updates liquor production laws to boost small business access

Pornchai Thiraveja, Director-General of the Excise Department, revealed that the Cabinet approved the revised 2025 Liquor Production Act on November 25, aiming to align the licensing criteria for liquor production with current industry needs.

Previously, the high standards for liquor production were designed to regulate quality, consumer safety, and environmental impact.

The updated regulations now allow for more appropriate licensing for small, medium, and large enterprises, while still adhering to the core principles of quality control, consumer safety, and environmental sustainability.

This change opens the door for smaller operators, such as cooperatives, community businesses, farmers, and small-scale entrepreneurs, to enter the liquor industry in a sustainable manner.