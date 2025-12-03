Finance Ministry updates liquor production laws to boost small business access

Pornchai Thiraveja, Director-General of the Excise Department, revealed that the Cabinet approved the revised 2025 Liquor Production Act on November 25, aiming to align the licensing criteria for liquor production with current industry needs.
Previously, the high standards for liquor production were designed to regulate quality, consumer safety, and environmental impact.
The updated regulations now allow for more appropriate licensing for small, medium, and large enterprises, while still adhering to the core principles of quality control, consumer safety, and environmental sustainability.
This change opens the door for smaller operators, such as cooperatives, community businesses, farmers, and small-scale entrepreneurs, to enter the liquor industry in a sustainable manner.
The revised regulations were officially published in the Royal Gazette and took effect on December 2. The changes include new licence types for small-scale beer and distilled liquor production, as well as expanded distribution options for producers of fresh beer.
Additionally, the regulations have been adjusted to make the criteria for factory locations more suitable for smaller businesses.
Despite these changes, all operators must continue to comply with environmental, hygiene, and safety regulations, including the requirement for wastewater treatment systems and proper production processes to ensure the liquor is safe for consumption and does not harm the environment.
The new regulations also aim to support the agricultural sector by promoting the use of domestic agricultural products, such as rice, maize, and fruit, in the production of liquor. This initiative is expected to increase the economic value of agricultural products and create sustainable income within the country.
"This policy effectively links the agricultural sector with the liquor industry in a structured way, while also enabling ethanol produced from agricultural products like sugarcane and cassava to be used in industries that contribute to the bioeconomy, circular economy, and green economy," Pornchai explained.
He concluded that the new regulations will help small producers develop into higher-standard liquor manufacturers, ultimately raising the quality of Thailand's liquor industry to international levels.
The Excise Department will continue to operate with good governance, protecting consumers, maintaining standards, and fostering sustainable growth for small enterprises.