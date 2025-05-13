Cabinet approves liquor law draft to boost SMEs and soft power

TUESDAY, MAY 13, 2025

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a draft regulation on liquor production to boost SME competitiveness and promote Thailand’s soft power.

Deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Wattanachan said the draft regulation, proposed by the Finance Ministry, amends the 2022 ministerial regulation on liquor production. Its core objective is to improve trade competitiveness, generate income and foster economic growth.

The draft aligns with national policy to capitalise on traditional industries and promote Thailand’s soft power by incorporating local wisdom and community-produced liquors. It also reflects the government’s commitment to improving public service delivery to better meet the needs of the people, she said.

Sasikarn stated that the Excise Department of the Ministry of Finance has revised relevant rules and conditions related to liquor production in four key areas:

  • Licensing criteria for medium-sized liquor factories: The requirement for applicants to have previously held a small-scale liquor production licence for at least one year has been removed.
  • Revised conditions for medium-sized liquor factories: The updated rules eliminate the need for medium-sized factories to be linked to small-scale liquor factories.
  • Location requirements for distilleries: Medium and small-scale white liquor distilleries will now be allowed to operate less than 100 metres from public water sources, provided they have wastewater treatment systems that do not cause environmental pollution.
  • Definition amendment for brewed beer establishments: The term for beer brewed and sold on-site has been changed to “fresh beer brewery”. This amendment allows such breweries to sell fresh beer off-site, provided it is packaged in containers specifically designed for fresh beer, in accordance with Excise Department standards regarding type and size.

The Cabinet has approved the draft regulation, emphasising the importance of maintaining liquor production standards while also supporting cooperatives, farmer groups, community enterprises, agricultural organisations, and small-scale entrepreneurs, Sasikarn added.

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul

Meanwhile, Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said the draft ministerial regulation on liquor production will reduce barriers to entry and operation for new liquor producers, particularly small-scale producers, enabling smaller businesses to compete with medium- and large-scale operators.

“The Excise Department is currently preparing to amend and lift several restrictions to further support community-distilled spirits in the near future,” he said.

 

