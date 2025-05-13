Cabinet approves liquor law draft to boost SMEs and soft power

Deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Wattanachan said the draft regulation, proposed by the Finance Ministry, amends the 2022 ministerial regulation on liquor production. Its core objective is to improve trade competitiveness, generate income and foster economic growth.

The draft aligns with national policy to capitalise on traditional industries and promote Thailand’s soft power by incorporating local wisdom and community-produced liquors. It also reflects the government’s commitment to improving public service delivery to better meet the needs of the people, she said.