Cabinet approves liquor law draft to boost SMEs and soft power

Deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Wattanachan said the draft regulation, proposed by the Finance Ministry, amends the 2022 ministerial regulation on liquor production. Its core objective is to improve trade competitiveness, generate income and foster economic growth.
The draft aligns with national policy to capitalise on traditional industries and promote Thailand’s soft power by incorporating local wisdom and community-produced liquors. It also reflects the government’s commitment to improving public service delivery to better meet the needs of the people, she said.
Sasikarn stated that the Excise Department of the Ministry of Finance has revised relevant rules and conditions related to liquor production in four key areas:
The Cabinet has approved the draft regulation, emphasising the importance of maintaining liquor production standards while also supporting cooperatives, farmer groups, community enterprises, agricultural organisations, and small-scale entrepreneurs, Sasikarn added.
Meanwhile, Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said the draft ministerial regulation on liquor production will reduce barriers to entry and operation for new liquor producers, particularly small-scale producers, enabling smaller businesses to compete with medium- and large-scale operators.
“The Excise Department is currently preparing to amend and lift several restrictions to further support community-distilled spirits in the near future,” he said.