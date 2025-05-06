Cabinet approves increase in Social Security Fund compensation for laid-off workers

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a draft directive from the Labour Ministry to increase compensation for laid-off workers under the Social Security Fund from 50% to 60% of their average daily wage, according to a government spokesperson.

Compensation Rate Raised to 60%

Deputy government spokesman Karom Polpornklang said the Cabinet approved the Labour Ministry’s proposal at the weekly Cabinet meeting. The new compensation rate will take effect once the directive is published in the Royal Gazette.

Applies to Social Security Fund Members Under Article 33

Currently, employees covered by Article 33 of the Social Security Act are entitled to receive unemployment compensation at 50% of their average daily pay for up to 180 days. The change will raise this rate to 60%, offering greater financial support during periods of unemployment.