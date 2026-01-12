Thai Bourse Eyes End to Decades-Old Alcohol Taboo to Stem Capital Flight

The Stock Exchange of Thailand considers lifting the ban on ‘sin stocks’ to lure back domestic giants and revitalise a market facing a liquidity crisis.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) is exploring a landmark policy shift to allow alcoholic beverage companies to list on the domestic market.

The move is a strategic attempt to boost market liquidity and prevent large Thai conglomerates from seeking capital in rival regional hubs like Singapore.

The proposal marks a significant departure from decades of tradition in the Buddhist-majority nation.

Historically, alcohol producers have been effectively barred from the local bourse due to fierce opposition from religious groups and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

However, as the Thai capital market grapples with a prolonged crisis, officials now argue that the exchange must modernise or risk permanent stagnation.

Ending the Singapore Exodus

The impetus for this reform is rooted in the "missed opportunity" of Thai Beverage (ThaiBev).

In 2005, the brewery giant attempted a domestic IPO but was forced to list in Singapore after mass protests led by activist monks.

Since then, the Thai market has watched from the sidelines as ThaiBev used its Singaporean capital to fund massive expansions in real estate and international beverages.