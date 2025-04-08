Cabinet approves 0.01% cut in property transfer/mortgage fees

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal by the Ministry of Finance to reduce ownership transfer and mortgage fees for houses and condominium units to 0.01%. The measure will remain in effect until mid-2026.
Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said the Cabinet agreed to lower the ownership transfer fee from 2% and the mortgage fee from 1%, both to 0.01%, to ease the financial burden on homebuyers and support property developers in selling unsold units.
According to Paopoom, the reduced fees will apply to the following property types:
To qualify for the fee reduction, the price of each unit must not exceed 7 million baht.
Paopoom said the proposal was made in response to the high number of unsold residential units in the market. The fee reduction is aimed at stimulating demand and reducing this surplus.
The new rates will come into effect once the Ministry of Finance's announcement is published in the Royal Gazette. The reduced rates will remain valid until 30 June 2026, aligning with the expiration of the Bank of Thailand’s easing of its loan-to-value (LTV) regulations.
Last month, the Bank of Thailand announced a relaxation of its LTV rules, allowing banks to issue housing loans at 100% of collateral value.
Paopoom noted that, historically, such easing by the central bank has had a positive impact on the property market, boosting both sales and accessibility.