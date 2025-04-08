Cabinet approves 0.01% cut in property transfer/mortgage fees

Response to High Inventory in Property Sector

Paopoom said the proposal was made in response to the high number of unsold residential units in the market. The fee reduction is aimed at stimulating demand and reducing this surplus.

The new rates will come into effect once the Ministry of Finance's announcement is published in the Royal Gazette. The reduced rates will remain valid until 30 June 2026, aligning with the expiration of the Bank of Thailand’s easing of its loan-to-value (LTV) regulations.

LTV Easing Expected to Boost Market

Last month, the Bank of Thailand announced a relaxation of its LTV rules, allowing banks to issue housing loans at 100% of collateral value.

Paopoom noted that, historically, such easing by the central bank has had a positive impact on the property market, boosting both sales and accessibility.



