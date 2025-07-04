New Blood for Bangkok: City Hall Urges Integrity in Fresh Recruits

He outlined the collaborative structure of the city's governance, where both political and permanent civil servants work in tandem to drive urban development and support citizens across all sectors.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary urged the new recruits to embrace their roles with diligence, a thirst for knowledge, sacrifice, and unwavering honesty.

He underscored the importance of transparency in the current digital era.

"From now on, you will be part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, helping to drive the BMA's work and policies to success," he advised. "Remember that this is an age of technology and digital advancement; there are many channels for inspection and complaints. Therefore, we must strictly adhere to all laws, rules, and regulations to avoid problems in our work, and with our families."

He encouraged the new staff to actively seek guidance when unsure, whether from senior colleagues or supervisors.

Chatree concluded by wishing them success, robust health, and the ability to contribute meaningfully to Bangkok's progress, ultimately ensuring a high quality of life for its residents and solidifying the city's position as a leading Asian metropolis.

