New Blood for Bangkok: City Hall Urges Integrity in Fresh Recruits

Bangkok City Hall today welcomed its newest cohort of civil servants, with a strong call for integrity, dedication, and a commitment to public service.
Chatree Wattanakhajorn, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), presided over a ceremony to officially induct the new recruits and provide them with guidance before they embark on their probationary period.
"Welcome and congratulations to all of you who have been selected and appointed as Bangkok Metropolitan Administration civil servants," Chatree stated at the Rattanakosin Room in Bangkok City Hall. "Each of you has demonstrated your knowledge and abilities, successfully competing against many others to join the BMA."
Chatree emphasised the BMA's vital role as a unique local administrative body, responsible for the well-being of over 10 million people – including registered residents, unregistered populations, and tourists – operating with an annual budget exceeding 90 billion baht.
He outlined the collaborative structure of the city's governance, where both political and permanent civil servants work in tandem to drive urban development and support citizens across all sectors.
The Deputy Permanent Secretary urged the new recruits to embrace their roles with diligence, a thirst for knowledge, sacrifice, and unwavering honesty.
He underscored the importance of transparency in the current digital era.
"From now on, you will be part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, helping to drive the BMA's work and policies to success," he advised. "Remember that this is an age of technology and digital advancement; there are many channels for inspection and complaints. Therefore, we must strictly adhere to all laws, rules, and regulations to avoid problems in our work, and with our families."
He encouraged the new staff to actively seek guidance when unsure, whether from senior colleagues or supervisors.
Chatree concluded by wishing them success, robust health, and the ability to contribute meaningfully to Bangkok's progress, ultimately ensuring a high quality of life for its residents and solidifying the city's position as a leading Asian metropolis.
The new appointees are part of a larger recruitment drive from competitive examinations held in 2023 and 2024, as well as a special selection process from 2024.
Of the 22 positions originally advertised, 161 successful candidates reported for duty on June 17, 2025. This group includes 113 new appointees (some of whom were already BMA civil servants) and notes that 40 individuals forfeited their right to appointment.
Today, the Personnel Office is formally assigning the 113 new appointees across 20 distinct roles to their respective agencies for their probationary service. These roles include: