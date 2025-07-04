Chadchart continues 'Shock the Thieves' campaign to restore street lighting

The Bangkok Governor chaired the 7th meeting of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s heads of departments for 2025 at the Rattanakosin Room, Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha), Phra Nakhon district.

Chadchart reiterated his administration’s commitment to the Shock the Thieves operation, a joint initiative between the BMA, the Metropolitan Police Bureau, and the Department of Provincial Administration, launched to seriously address streetlight outages caused by the theft of electrical cables in Bangkok.

He instructed all district offices to inspect second-hand goods shops within their areas, ensure their cooperation, and inform them of the legal consequences of purchasing stolen materials.

A survey conducted across 33 districts (as of July 2, 2025) identified 386 second-hand shops, of which 376 were licensed and 10 were unlicensed. No violations involving the purchase of stolen electric cables were found during the inspection.