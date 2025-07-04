Bangkok Streets: Crackdown on Vendors Intensifies for Cleaner Footpaths

Bangkok's Deputy Governor, Jakapun Phiwngam, today chaired a crucial meeting with senior officials, including the Department of City Law Enforcement (Tessakit - municipal officials) and district Tessakit heads, to reiterate a strong commitment to maintaining order in the city's commercial areas.
A key directive issued was that vendors must thoroughly clean pavements daily after closing their stalls.
Speaking at the 3rd/2025 meeting, Jakapun stressed the vital role of district directors and Tessakit chiefs across all 50 district offices in implementing the BMA's policies.
"The regulation of commercial areas is crucial," he stated. "District directors and Tessakit heads in all 50 district offices play a significant role in managing these areas in line with the BMA's executive policies. This ensures that commercial zones adhere to the criteria, methods, and conditions set for 2024. I urge all Tessakit officers to seriously and consistently enforce order, designating areas as 'lenient zones' or revoking trading permits where necessary, to ensure cleanliness and order for the convenience and safety of pedestrians."
The meeting received a comprehensive report on the ongoing efforts to regulate street hawkers and stalls across Bangkok.
In 2022, the city had 86 designated "lenient zones" accommodating 4,500 vendors, alongside 741 unregulated trading spots with 16,838 vendors.
By 2025, the number of lenient zones has been reduced to 59, with 3,771 vendors. Non-lenient trading areas have also seen a significant reduction, now standing at 321 spots with 9,920 vendors.
A three-tiered committee, comprising district-level officials (including environmental, sanitation, and Tessakit departments, alongside vendor and building representatives), Tessakit Department executives, and BMA Inspectors, has been conducting monthly evaluations since January 2025.
Commercial areas that pass these assessments, which involve public consultation and vetting by district and BMA committees, as well as the Metropolitan Police Bureau, will be considered for approval as official trading zones or lenient areas.
Those that fail will face legal enforcement. District offices can propose special "unique identity areas" that may be exempt from standard trading criteria.
Evaluation results show that out of 352 evaluated commercial areas:
District proposals included: 43 seeking lenient zone status, 67 requesting criteria exemption, 182 proposing commercial area cancellation, 42 awaiting unique identity area criteria, and 46 others.
Following discussions with the Deputy Governor, it was decided that 42 areas would be pushed for lenient zone status, 64 for criteria exemption, 188 for cancellation, 43 for unique identity area consideration, and 43 for other arrangements.
Currently, four Bangkok districts have no designated commercial areas: Sai Mai, Khlong Sam Wa, Phra Khanong, and Bangkok Yai.
District offices have also been instructed to ensure vendors collectively clean their trading areas daily after business hours, or every Monday, which is a designated non-trading day.
Furthermore, food stalls must install grease traps, regularly wash utensils and equipment, and maintain proper vendor registration, ID cards, and QR codes.
The meeting also addressed the issue of abandoned vehicles across Bangkok.
From January 1, 2020, to June 30, 2025, 1,631 abandoned vehicles were identified. Of these, 1,355 were removed by their owners, while district offices relocated 276.
Fines totalling 153,500 baht were issued for 75 vehicles, and 125 vehicles were auctioned off, generating 855,200 baht.
Currently, 65 abandoned vehicles are stored at the Nong Khaem Waste Disposal Centre.
Officials are also utilising the BMA AI Camera system to catch motorcyclists illegally riding on pavements and are tackling issues of neglected vacant land and illegal waste dumping, in addition to ensuring safety and order within public parks.