Bangkok Streets: Crackdown on Vendors Intensifies for Cleaner Footpaths

Bangkok's Deputy Governor, Jakapun Phiwngam, today chaired a crucial meeting with senior officials, including the Department of City Law Enforcement (Tessakit - municipal officials) and district Tessakit heads, to reiterate a strong commitment to maintaining order in the city's commercial areas.

A key directive issued was that vendors must thoroughly clean pavements daily after closing their stalls.

Speaking at the 3rd/2025 meeting, Jakapun stressed the vital role of district directors and Tessakit chiefs across all 50 district offices in implementing the BMA's policies.

"The regulation of commercial areas is crucial," he stated. "District directors and Tessakit heads in all 50 district offices play a significant role in managing these areas in line with the BMA's executive policies. This ensures that commercial zones adhere to the criteria, methods, and conditions set for 2024. I urge all Tessakit officers to seriously and consistently enforce order, designating areas as 'lenient zones' or revoking trading permits where necessary, to ensure cleanliness and order for the convenience and safety of pedestrians."

The meeting received a comprehensive report on the ongoing efforts to regulate street hawkers and stalls across Bangkok.

In 2022, the city had 86 designated "lenient zones" accommodating 4,500 vendors, alongside 741 unregulated trading spots with 16,838 vendors.

