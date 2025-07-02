Chadchart proposes draft act to mitigate disturbance from LED sign lighting

Chadchart stated that the issue of LED advertising signs on expressways in various locations, which emit excessive light, has been disturbing residents living nearby. However, the law does not clearly specify what level of light constitutes a disturbance.

He explained that the draft act is intended not only to prevent nuisance but also to provide guidelines for an acceptable level of brightness. It does not yet have a clear scientific measure for determining whether a sign causes disruption.

"Therefore, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) proposes this draft Bangkok Act to set clear criteria for how much light advertising signs should emit, ensuring the safety of residents living nearby and drivers passing by. This will help establish a standard," he said.

“I believe that the existing signs cause inconvenience, but it's unclear who is at fault. We want to establish a standard so that private sector investments do not exceed limits, and citizens are protected,” Chadchart concluded.