Chadchart proposes draft act to mitigate disturbance from LED sign lighting

The draft Bangkok Act aligns with Section 17 of the Ministerial Regulation on the control of signs or structures intended for sign installation, and the Building Control Act BE 2558 (2015).
The proposal was made during the Bangkok Metropolitan Council (BMC) meeting, third ordinary session (first meeting) of the year 2025, held at the BMC Conference Room, Irawatpattana Building, Bangkok City Hall (Din Daeng).
Chadchart stated that the issue of LED advertising signs on expressways in various locations, which emit excessive light, has been disturbing residents living nearby. However, the law does not clearly specify what level of light constitutes a disturbance.
He explained that the draft act is intended not only to prevent nuisance but also to provide guidelines for an acceptable level of brightness. It does not yet have a clear scientific measure for determining whether a sign causes disruption.
"Therefore, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) proposes this draft Bangkok Act to set clear criteria for how much light advertising signs should emit, ensuring the safety of residents living nearby and drivers passing by. This will help establish a standard," he said.
“I believe that the existing signs cause inconvenience, but it's unclear who is at fault. We want to establish a standard so that private sector investments do not exceed limits, and citizens are protected,” Chadchart concluded.
The BMA has drafted the Bangkok Act regarding the regulation of lighting from electric signs to establish the permissible lighting levels for signs, as outlined in the relevant Ministerial Regulation.
It also aligns with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Act BE 2528 (1985) and its amendments.
Details of the proposed regulations set the maximum light intensity for electric signs as follows:
Signs emitting light levels above the specified limits will be considered a nuisance to the surrounding area or will obstruct the visibility of traffic conditions, potentially affecting vehicle control or driving. In such cases, the Governor of Bangkok is authorised to take action in accordance with this Bangkok Act.
The BMC meeting approved the draft of the Bangkok Act and established a special committee to propose amendments within five days and review them within 60 days.
