Thai consulate in HCM City, organises blood donation, charity event

The Thai consulate in HCM City, in collaboration with the Vietnam Red Cross Society and the national blood donation programme Hanh trinh do (Red Journey), organised a humanitarian blood donation event in HCM City on July 20.

Nearly 100 Thai and Vietnamese volunteers donated blood at the event, which also included a bicycle parade to call for voluntary blood donation.

Speaking at the event, Wiraka Moodhitaporn, the Thai consul-general, said that as a part of the consulate’s charity programme “Good Deeds from the Heart”, the blood donation event promotes the spirit of sharing.