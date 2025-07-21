Global Leasehold Models: A Look at UK's 990-Year Leases, Philippines' Push, and Singapore's Market

The concept of long-term real estate leasehold, where ownership doesn't transfer outright and rights either revert to the original owner or require renewal upon contract expiry, is a growing topic of discussion in Thailand.

Krungthep Turakij has examined international case studies, from the United Kingdom, with its deep history rooted in a feudal land ownership system, to neighbouring Vietnam.

United Kingdom

Property ownership in the UK primarily exists in two forms that can be confusing: "leasehold," a time-limited right to land, and "freehold," signifying outright ownership of both the property and the land it occupies.

Freehold denotes owning the building and the land it sits on. This is generally the preferred form of ownership as it offers complete control over the asset, free from the constraints of a lease agreement.

A freehold owner can modify, sell, or rent out their home without needing permission from the landowner or any third party.

The advantages of freehold ownership include absolute control over the property, no ground rent payments, and ease of sale, making it an attractive long-term investment.

In contrast, leasehold means owning a property for a set period but not the underlying land. The land remains the property of the freeholder.

Leasehold terms can vary significantly, ranging from 99 to 999 years. Once the lease expires, ownership reverts to the original freeholder unless the lease is renewed.

Leasehold has been a highly debated issue in the UK over the last decade. Campaigns started in 2017 with the publication of a report titled Homes Held Hostage: the rise and abuse of leasehold.