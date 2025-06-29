Pheu Thai revives 99-year leasehold law as Interior Ministry shift nears

A source at Government House has revealed progress on a key legislative amendment that would allow long-term land leases for the private sector—one of the flagship policies Pheu Thai has sought to advance since the beginning of its administration.

The draft bill had previously been submitted to the Ministry of Interior for revision and consultation with relevant agencies. However, it has remained stalled at the ministry for over a year.

During the previous coalition government, Pheu Thai had made inquiries to the Bhumjaithai Party, which then oversaw the ministry, but received no response or indication of support to move the bill forward.

The source added that with Pheu Thai now preparing to take charge of the Interior Ministry, the party intends to use the opportunity to revive and push through several pending legislative items. These include the draft law on Right over Leasehold Asset, which concerns long-term land leases for private use, with proposed amendments allowing leases of up to 99 years.