Ubon Chamber warns 15 years needed to restore Thai–Cambodian border trust

The senior chairman of the Ubon Ratchathani Chamber of Commerce said on Sunday that nationalism and mistrust between Thai and Cambodian people along the lower northeastern border have intensified into outright hostility, and it could take up to 15 years to restore trust between the two sides.

Monkol Julathat, senior chairman of the Ubon Chamber of Commerce, said the ongoing border conflicts and restrictions on crossings have left people along Ubon Ratchathani’s border with Cambodia with minimal interaction.

Worse still, he noted, rising nationalism has fuelled mutual suspicion and deepened hostility. He estimated it would take up to 15 years to rebuild good relations and trust between communities on both sides of the Ubon Ratchathani border.