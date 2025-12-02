Mask up: PM2.5 pollution blankets Bangkok, with Sathorn severely affected

Check today’s weather: Bangkok residents urged to wear masks as PM2.5 levels surge across the city.

Air pollution in Bangkok spiked sharply on Tuesday ( December 2, 2025), with PM2.5 levels exceeding safe limits in every district.

Sathorn recorded the highest concentration, posing serious health risks, especially for vulnerable groups.

Nearly the entire Bangkok Metropolitan Region is now classified under the orange category, indicating conditions that can affect public health, with particulate levels still rising.