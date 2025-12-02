Mask up: PM2.5 pollution blankets Bangkok, with Sathorn severely affected

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 02, 2025

Air quality worsened across Bangkok as PM2.5 climbed sharply, with Sathorn most affected and the whole city moving into the orange health-risk zone.

  • Bangkok is experiencing a city-wide surge in PM2.5 pollution, with the average level of 50.6 µg/m³ exceeding the national safety standard of 37.5 µg/m³.
  • The Sathorn district is the most severely affected area, recording the highest PM2.5 concentration in the city at 65.8 µg/m³.
  • Due to hazardous air quality affecting every district, authorities are urging residents to wear protective masks and minimize outdoor activities.

Check today’s weather: Bangkok residents urged to wear masks as PM2.5 levels surge across the city.

Air pollution in Bangkok spiked sharply on Tuesday ( December 2, 2025), with PM2.5 levels exceeding safe limits in every district.

Sathorn recorded the highest concentration, posing serious health risks, especially for vulnerable groups.

Mask up: PM2.5 pollution blankets Bangkok, with Sathorn severely affected

Nearly the entire Bangkok Metropolitan Region is now classified under the orange category, indicating conditions that can affect public health, with particulate levels still rising.

Bangkok PM2.5 crisis: Citywide average breaches safety threshold

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported that at 7am on December 2, the capital’s average PM2.5 level reached 50.6 µg/m³, well above the national standard of 37.5 µg/m³.

Authorities warn that all residents should minimise outdoor activities and wear certified protective masks.

Top 12 districts with the highest PM2.5 levels

Monitoring stations recorded the following districts as the most polluted today, with Sathorn topping the list at an alarming level of more than 65 µg/m³, a significant threat to those living and working in the area.

Sathorn – 65.8 µg/m³

Bang Rak – 61.7 µg/m³

Lat Krabang – 60.1 µg/m³

Min Buri – 59.5 µg/m³

Nong Khaem – 56.8 µg/m³

Taling Chan – 56.3 µg/m³

Khlong Sam Wa – 56.2 µg/m³

Ratchathewi – 56.1 µg/m³

Pathumwan – 55.2 µg/m³

Thawi Watthana – 55.0 µg/m³

Yan Nawa – 54.8 µg/m³

Bang Kho Laem – 54.4 µg/m³

Authorities advise residents, especially children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with respiratory conditions, to monitor their health closely and follow protective measures until air quality improves.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy