PCD begins issuing PM2.5 alerts via mobile cell broadcast

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) has begun using mobile operators’ cell broadcast services to warn Bangkok residents of high levels of PM2.5 ultrafine pollutants, a government spokeswoman said.

Deputy government spokeswoman Lalida Persvivatana announced at 9.40am on Monday that the PCD had started sending cell broadcast alerts to residents in affected areas of Bangkok and the surrounding metropolitan region.

Lalida said the warnings would allow Bangkok residents to take timely steps to protect their health.

She added that PM2.5 levels were expected to continue rising until Tuesday due to a high-pressure system from China, which had weakened wind flow over the capital.