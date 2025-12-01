PCD begins issuing PM2.5 alerts via mobile cell broadcast

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) has begun using mobile operators’ cell broadcast services to warn Bangkok residents of high levels of PM2.5 ultrafine pollutants, a government spokeswoman said.
Deputy government spokeswoman Lalida Persvivatana announced at 9.40am on Monday that the PCD had started sending cell broadcast alerts to residents in affected areas of Bangkok and the surrounding metropolitan region.
Lalida said the warnings would allow Bangkok residents to take timely steps to protect their health.
She added that PM2.5 levels were expected to continue rising until Tuesday due to a high-pressure system from China, which had weakened wind flow over the capital.
Moreover, hotspots from the burning of agricultural waste had been detected in several central and northeastern provinces, as well as north of Bangkok, contributing to smog drifting into the city.
Lalida said several parts of Bangkok had now been classified as orange zones, indicating pollution levels that can harm public health. Conditions could worsen if wind flow does not improve soon.
The spokeswoman advised the following measures for people in orange zones:
The deputy spokeswoman said air quality was expected to improve from Wednesday to Friday as wind direction shifts and airflow strengthens.
She added that the government would continue to closely monitor weather conditions and implement necessary measures to control air pollution and reduce its impact on the public.