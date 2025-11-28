Bangkok ranks among 9 cities worldwide that should be visited at least once in a lifetime

5. Bangkok, Thailand

Energetic yet surprisingly peaceful, bustling yet spiritual, modern yet deeply rooted in ancient traditions, Bangkok has become a favourite destination for many.

Why: Love it street food, possibly the best in the world, golden temples contrasting with towering skyscrapers, the warmth and humour of the Thai people, and a city that, despite its chaos, feels full of heart.

6. Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona’s spirit is palpable in its architecture, food, sea breeze, and late-night laughter filling the streets.

Why: Visit the vibrant Park Guell, the awe-inspiring Sagrada Familia, and slowly enjoying tapas in true Spanish fashion.

7. Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town blends nature and culture effortlessly, making it one of the most beautiful cities in the world, with mountains, oceans, wildlife, and modern living all in harmony.

Highlights include taking the cable car up Table Mountain, seeing penguins at Boulders Beach, and visiting world-class vineyards just a short drive away.

8. Rome, Italy

Strolling through Rome feels like walking through a living museum. Every corner has a story, every building holds centuries of history, and every dish tastes like it was made with centuries-old wisdom.

Why: Memorable the Colosseum that dwarfs you with its grandeur, the Vatican’s awe, and pasta that feels like destiny.

9. Singapore

Singapore is one of the cleanest, safest, and most innovative cities in the world, where ancient culture seamlessly blends with modern design.

Why: Visit the surreal beauty of Gardens by the Bay, the best global food at world-class restaurants, and the melting pot of Chinese, Malay, Indian, and Western cultures.

While the world is vast, no list can capture all the cities that deserve to be visited. However, these 9 cities offer a richness of culture, beauty, humanity, and memories that will truly expand your life.

Each city leaves a distinct mark. Some make you grounded, some energize you, others inspire you to dream bigger, and some will stay with you forever for reasons hard to explain.