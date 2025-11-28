Bangkok ranks among 9 cities worldwide that should be visited at least once in a lifetime

Traveling not only broadens one’s perspective but also enhances understanding of culture, beauty, diversity, and even offers a fresh view of oneself. While some places may leave a temporary impression, others, like these 9 cities, will stay with you forever.
Global English’s ranking highlights cities that create lasting memories for travelers through food, architecture, history, and their unique identity. These destinations offer something memorable for everyone, making them worth visiting at least once in your life.
1. Tokyo, Japan
Tokyo is a city that seamlessly blends neon lights, serene temples, Michelin-starred ramen shops, futuristic trains, and centuries-old traditions. The city’s efficient public transport, delicious food, and harmonious balance between tranquillity and energy make it a must-visit.
Don’t miss the world’s most efficient transport system, delicious food that lingers in your mind, and the mix of calmness and energy like no other.
2. Paris, France
Paris evokes two emotions at once: the feeling of being at home and the wonder of being in another world. The romance, architecture, art, philosophy, pastries, and fashion of the city make it an unmatched centre of human creativity and beauty.
Don’t miss standing before the Eiffel Tower at night, strolling the cobblestone streets of Montmartre, and sampling freshly baked croissants from local bakeries.
3. New York City, USA
New York is not just a city but an entire universe packed into five boroughs. A city that never sleeps, full of inspiration, crowds, and wonders, where dreams come true. It’s a city where anything feels possible.
What will stay with you world-class museums, vibrant theatres, excellent food at every corner, and the feeling of being in Times Square or walking through Central Park.
4. Istanbul, Türkiye
Istanbul is where worlds meet—literally. Straddling Europe and Asia, it’s a city shaped by empires, culture, spirituality, and storytelling. You feel its history in the air: the call to prayer echoing through ancient streets, the smell of fresh simit baking, the glitter of the Bosphorus at dusk.
Why you must experience Istanbul: The Hagia Sophia’s breathtaking interior; The Grand Bazaar’s labyrinth of treasures; Turkish tea by the water as the city glows. Istanbul stays with you because it’s alive with layers of humanity.
5. Bangkok, Thailand
Energetic yet surprisingly peaceful, bustling yet spiritual, modern yet deeply rooted in ancient traditions, Bangkok has become a favourite destination for many.
Why: Love it street food, possibly the best in the world, golden temples contrasting with towering skyscrapers, the warmth and humour of the Thai people, and a city that, despite its chaos, feels full of heart.
6. Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona’s spirit is palpable in its architecture, food, sea breeze, and late-night laughter filling the streets.
Why: Visit the vibrant Park Guell, the awe-inspiring Sagrada Familia, and slowly enjoying tapas in true Spanish fashion.
7. Cape Town, South Africa
Cape Town blends nature and culture effortlessly, making it one of the most beautiful cities in the world, with mountains, oceans, wildlife, and modern living all in harmony.
Highlights include taking the cable car up Table Mountain, seeing penguins at Boulders Beach, and visiting world-class vineyards just a short drive away.
8. Rome, Italy
Strolling through Rome feels like walking through a living museum. Every corner has a story, every building holds centuries of history, and every dish tastes like it was made with centuries-old wisdom.
Why: Memorable the Colosseum that dwarfs you with its grandeur, the Vatican’s awe, and pasta that feels like destiny.
9. Singapore
Singapore is one of the cleanest, safest, and most innovative cities in the world, where ancient culture seamlessly blends with modern design.
Why: Visit the surreal beauty of Gardens by the Bay, the best global food at world-class restaurants, and the melting pot of Chinese, Malay, Indian, and Western cultures.
While the world is vast, no list can capture all the cities that deserve to be visited. However, these 9 cities offer a richness of culture, beauty, humanity, and memories that will truly expand your life.
Each city leaves a distinct mark. Some make you grounded, some energize you, others inspire you to dream bigger, and some will stay with you forever for reasons hard to explain.