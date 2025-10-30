Tourism Minister announces “Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2025” with over 48,000 global runners

Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, chaired a press conference on October 27, 2025, announcing the 8th edition of the “Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok Presented by Toyota”, set to take place on November 30, 2025. The event will attract 48,000 runners from around the world and has been listed on the World Athletics calendar as an official World Capital Marathon.

The press conference was attended by Nattriya Taweewong, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Kongsak Yodmanee, Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Chatchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, and Prodpran Samanmit, Deputy Governor of SAT for Professional and Boxing Sports, alongside other executives, at the Crystal Room of The Athenee Hotel.

Atthakorn expressed his confidence that this year’s marathon would be a success and leave a lasting impression on both Thai and international runners, thanks to effective collaboration between the public and private sectors.

He stressed that the Thai government has fully supported the marathon’s global aspirations, aiming to elevate it to a world-class marathon within the next three years (2025–2027). The event will be hosted by SAT and TAT, in partnership with World Athletics and Thailand Tri-League, which has been appointed as the Race Director.