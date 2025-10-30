Tourism Minister announces “Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2025” with over 48,000 global runners

Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, chaired a press conference on October 27, 2025, announcing the 8th edition of the “Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok Presented by Toyota”, set to take place on November 30, 2025. The event will attract 48,000 runners from around the world and has been listed on the World Athletics calendar as an official World Capital Marathon.
The press conference was attended by Nattriya Taweewong, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Kongsak Yodmanee, Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Chatchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, and Prodpran Samanmit, Deputy Governor of SAT for Professional and Boxing Sports, alongside other executives, at the Crystal Room of The Athenee Hotel.
Atthakorn expressed his confidence that this year’s marathon would be a success and leave a lasting impression on both Thai and international runners, thanks to effective collaboration between the public and private sectors.
He stressed that the Thai government has fully supported the marathon’s global aspirations, aiming to elevate it to a world-class marathon within the next three years (2025–2027). The event will be hosted by SAT and TAT, in partnership with World Athletics and Thailand Tri-League, which has been appointed as the Race Director.
The Minister further encouraged the public to show support for the runners and requested continuous assistance from the media in promoting the event.
Dr Kongsak stated that SAT has been assigned by the Minister of Tourism and Sports to play a larger role in organising the event as the main host, alongside World Athletics, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, TAT, Metropolitan Police Bureau, and the event’s organising committee, which includes both public and private sector organisations, as well as Thailand Tri-League, which has been appointed as the Race Director by World Athletics.
Dr Kongsak explained that SAT has been involved in organising the marathon since its inception, focusing on technical aspects, anti-doping checks, and supporting the start line at Rajamangala National Stadium from the 1st to the 6th editions, receiving widespread praise from participants. In the most recent year, the marathon route had to be temporarily altered due to the construction of the Orange Line subway. However, once construction is completed, the route will be reconsidered to return to Rajamangala Stadium.
Dr Kongsak also added that the popularity of this marathon continues to grow, with runners from all over the world signing up in large numbers, comparable to major global marathons. This reflects Thailand’s potential to host world-class sporting events, which contribute to the economic value of the country.
Additionally, SAT has plans to collaborate with Eliud Kipchoge and the NN Running Team for future activities, including medical seminars, workshops, and athlete clinics, under World Athletics' collaboration, spanning the next three years.