Bangkok named Asia’s top return destination two years running

Based on booking data from the first half of the year, the ranking reveals the top 10 destinations with the highest number of repeat visitors. Topping the list for the second consecutive year is Bangkok, followed by Tokyo, Seoul, Bali, and Osaka, each offering unique charms that keep travellers coming back for more.

These destinations prove that sometimes, a single trip just isn’t enough. Travellers often find themselves drawn back to their favourite destinations, whether it’s to explore more of what they missed the first time, revisit beloved spots, or simply soak in the familiar atmosphere. Agoda’s data shows that many travellers even return to the same destination multiple times within the first six months of the year, proving the magnetic pull of these unforgettable places.