Bangkok named Asia’s top return destination two years running

Based on booking data from the first half of the year, the ranking reveals the top 10 destinations with the highest number of repeat visitors. Topping the list for the second consecutive year is Bangkok, followed by Tokyo, Seoul, Bali, and Osaka, each offering unique charms that keep travellers coming back for more.
These destinations prove that sometimes, a single trip just isn’t enough. Travellers often find themselves drawn back to their favourite destinations, whether it’s to explore more of what they missed the first time, revisit beloved spots, or simply soak in the familiar atmosphere. Agoda’s data shows that many travellers even return to the same destination multiple times within the first six months of the year, proving the magnetic pull of these unforgettable places.
Bangkok, the perennial favourite, continues to captivate visitors with its vibrant street life, world-class dining, and cultural landmarks like the Grand Palace and Wat Arun. This year, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is launching special promotions and campaigns with industry partners aimed at boosting inbound travel. Agoda is a partner for the TAT’s Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2025, running from 1 July - 15 August. This campaign is set to drive international demand, especially from India, China, Malaysia, Laos, and Vietnam, by offering exclusive promotions and privileges across hotels, shopping, and experiences.
In addition to Bangkok, Agoda’s data found that Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, and Hat Yai also saw high numbers of return visitors, underscoring the country’s broad appeal across diverse regions. The TAT’s plans to enhance transportation infrastructure connecting major and secondary tourist cities, including airport upgrades and improvements to public mass transit systems, will help even more travellers revisit their favourite destinations in Thailand.
Akaporn Rodkong, Country Director at Agoda, shared, “Nothing speaks more to a destination’s success than the loyalty of returning travellers. Bangkok’s enduring popularity reflects its vibrant culture, exceptional cuisine, and the collaborative efforts of Thailand’s tourism sector and government to deliver experiences that leave a lasting impression and invite travellers back time and again. At Agoda, we’re committed to helping people see the world for less, so everyone can explore the world’s most captivating places to their heart’s content.”
The ranking also highlights other popular return destinations, including Taipei (Taiwan), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Da Nang (Vietnam), Johor Bahru (Malaysia), and Hong Kong, filling out the top ten. Each offers its own unique mix of attractions, from culinary delights to cultural experiences, ensuring there’s always something new to explore.
For travellers looking to revisit their favourite destinations or discover new ones, Agoda offers over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in a single booking.