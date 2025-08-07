Free expressway access on August 12, National Mother’s Day

Motorists in Bangkok will be able to use three major expressways free of charge on Tuesday, August 12, in observance of National Mother’s Day, from 12 am to 12 pm.
The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) has announced toll exemptions at a total of 62 toll booths across the following routes:
Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway (21 toll booths)
Si Rat Expressway (31 toll booths)
Udon Ratthaya Expressway (10 toll booths)
These toll exemptions are part of a government policy under the Ministry of Transport, in accordance with the revised concession agreement between EXAT, Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc (BEM), and Northern Bangkok Expressway Company Ltd (NECL). The goal is to reduce the financial burden on the public during national holidays.
This exemption is only approved for August 12, the birthday anniversary of Her Majesty the Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, although the holiday is part of the four-day long weekend.
The Cabinet has previously approved Monday, August 11, as an additional holiday, making it a four-day weekend to encourage tourism.