Free expressway access on August 12, National Mother’s Day

Udon Ratthaya Expressway (10 toll booths)

Muang Thong Thani (Inbound)

Muang Thong Thani (Outbound)

Si Saman (Inbound)

Si Saman (Outbound)

Bang Phun (Inbound)

Bang Phun (Outbound)

Chiang Rak (Inbound)

Chiang Rak (Outbound)

Bang Pa-in (Inbound)

Bang Pa-in (Outbound)

These toll exemptions are part of a government policy under the Ministry of Transport, in accordance with the revised concession agreement between EXAT, Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc (BEM), and Northern Bangkok Expressway Company Ltd (NECL). The goal is to reduce the financial burden on the public during national holidays.

This exemption is only approved for August 12, the birthday anniversary of Her Majesty the Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, although the holiday is part of the four-day long weekend.

The Cabinet has previously approved Monday, August 11, as an additional holiday, making it a four-day weekend to encourage tourism.

