Free expressway access on August 12, National Mother’s Day

THURSDAY, AUGUST 07, 2025

Motorists in Bangkok can use three major expressways free of charge on August 12 for National Mother’s Day, from 12 am to 12 pm, as part of a government initiative.

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) has announced toll exemptions at a total of 62 toll booths across the following routes:

Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway (21 toll booths)

  • Dao Khanong
  • Din Daeng
  • Din Daeng 1
  • Tha Ruea 1
  • Tha Ruea 2
  • Bang Chak
  • Bang Na
  • Rama IV 1
  • Rama IV 2
  • Phetchaburi
  • Riverside
  • Sathu Pradit 1
  • Sathu Pradit 2
  • Suksawad
  • Sukhumvit
  • Sukhumvit 62
  • At Narong
  • At Narong (Tha Ruea)
  • At Narong (Bang Na)
  • At Narong 3
  • Lumphini

Si Rat Expressway (31 toll booths)

  • Pracha Chuen (Inbound/Outbound)
  • Ratchadaphisek
  • Bang Sue
  • Bang Sue 2
  • Phahonyothin area
  • Khlong Prapa 1
  • Khlong Prapa 2
  • Phahonyothin 1
  • Phahonyothin 2
  • Asok 1
  • Asok 2
  • Asok 4
  • Yommarat
  • Uruphong
  • Hua Lamphong
  • Saphan Sawang
  • Surawong
  • Sathorn
  • Chan
  • Sathu Pradit 3
  • Rama III
  • Pracha Chuen (Outbound)
  • Pracha Chuen 1
  • Pracha Chuen 2
  • Ngam Wong Wan 1
  • Ngam Wong Wan 2
  • Ramkhamhaeng
  • Asoke 3
  • Asoke 3-1
  • Srinakarin
  • Rama IX
  • Rama IX-1 (Si Rat)

Udon Ratthaya Expressway (10 toll booths)

  • Muang Thong Thani (Inbound)
  • Muang Thong Thani (Outbound)
  • Si Saman (Inbound)
  • Si Saman (Outbound)
  • Bang Phun (Inbound)
  • Bang Phun (Outbound)
  • Chiang Rak (Inbound)
  • Chiang Rak (Outbound)
  • Bang Pa-in (Inbound)
  • Bang Pa-in (Outbound)

These toll exemptions are part of a government policy under the Ministry of Transport, in accordance with the revised concession agreement between EXAT, Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc (BEM), and Northern Bangkok Expressway Company Ltd (NECL). The goal is to reduce the financial burden on the public during national holidays.

This exemption is only approved for August 12, the birthday anniversary of Her Majesty the Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, although the holiday is part of the four-day long weekend.

The Cabinet has previously approved Monday, August 11, as an additional holiday, making it a four-day weekend to encourage tourism.
 

