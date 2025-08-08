Museum Links Open House 2025: Reimagining Sustainable, Museum-Based Learning Beyond the Classroom

The Open House event, scheduled for Friday, August 22, 2025, at Museum Siam, will feature four key sessions to inspire a nationwide shift toward museum-based learning:

🔹 Keynote Address – "Museums and Their Role in Promoting Lifelong Learning"

🔹 Policy Dialogue – "Out-of-Classroom Learning: Trends and Transformations"

🔹 Teacher Reflections – Experience-sharing from educators of the six pilot schools

🔹 Open Forum – "How Can We Strengthen Out-of-Classroom Learning Systems?"





The goal: to promote collaboration between museums, schools, and communities as dynamic learning ecosystems that foster 21st-century competencies through learner-centered approaches.

Beyond the event, NDMI is making learning materials—worksheets, lesson plans, and multimedia resources—freely available via the Museum Links Digital Library, supporting educators, students, and museum professionals in adapting these tools to diverse learning contexts.

Ultimately, Museum Links Open House 2025 aspires to expand public understanding of the vital role museums play in lifelong learning and community development. It aims to position museums not only as repositories of the past but as active partners in shaping the future of education—creative, inclusive, and rooted in historical consciousness.



For more information:

Communication & Marketing Department, Museum Siam

📞 02 225 2777 ext. 518