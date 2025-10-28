World Marathon Legend Kipchoge Confirmed for Amazing Thailand Race

The Bangkok event shatters records with 48,000 runners as the government pledges three years of support to achieve major status.

The Amazing Thailand Marathon 2025 is set to proceed as planned on Sunday, 30 November, after organisers confirmed it has broken all previous records for participation.

A total of 47,913 runners have registered, including 8,432 foreigners from 86 countries across the globe, bringing the event's scale closer to that of the world's major marathons.

The event, officially titled the "Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok Presented by Toyota 8th Edition," will go ahead despite the recent national period of mourning.

Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, the Minister of Tourism and Sports, along with the organising committee, confirmed a "100% readiness" for the global race.

The committee announced that event activities would be adjusted to be appropriate during the period of mourning for Her Majesty the Queen Mother.

Before the press conference, all committee members observed a minute of silence to express their condolences.

The biggest headline of the event is the confirmed participation of Kenyan marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge, an 11-time Major Marathon Champion.

Kipchoge, who serves as Thailand’s official Ambassador for Tourism and Sports, made a surprise phone-in during the press conference to reconfirm his attendance, immediately sparking a viral trend worldwide.