World Marathon Legend Kipchoge Confirmed for Amazing Thailand Race

The Bangkok event shatters records with 48,000 runners as the government pledges three years of support to achieve major status.
The Amazing Thailand Marathon 2025 is set to proceed as planned on Sunday, 30 November, after organisers confirmed it has broken all previous records for participation.
A total of 47,913 runners have registered, including 8,432 foreigners from 86 countries across the globe, bringing the event's scale closer to that of the world's major marathons.
The event, officially titled the "Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok Presented by Toyota 8th Edition," will go ahead despite the recent national period of mourning.
Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, the Minister of Tourism and Sports, along with the organising committee, confirmed a "100% readiness" for the global race.
The committee announced that event activities would be adjusted to be appropriate during the period of mourning for Her Majesty the Queen Mother.
Before the press conference, all committee members observed a minute of silence to express their condolences.
The biggest headline of the event is the confirmed participation of Kenyan marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge, an 11-time Major Marathon Champion.
Kipchoge, who serves as Thailand’s official Ambassador for Tourism and Sports, made a surprise phone-in during the press conference to reconfirm his attendance, immediately sparking a viral trend worldwide.
Kobkiat Sangwanich, the Race Director, stated that Kipchoge is expected to join the 21 km half-marathon alongside 30,000 runners.
Organisers are also attempting to secure his participation in the 10 km race, which has a further 18,000 runners, though this remains unconfirmed.
Minister Atthakorn expressed the government's pride in elevating the race to a global standard.
The Cabinet has committed three years of continuous support (2025–2027) to ensure the event is officially listed on the World Athletics calendar as an OFFICIAL WORLD CAPITAL CITY MARATHON.
The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will be the main hosts, working closely with World Athletics and the Thailand Tri-League organisers.
Economically, the event is set for a massive return.
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, the TAT Governor, projected the total direct and indirect economic value for Thailand to reach 1,701 million baht, with tourism-related revenue alone estimated at 1,411 million baht.
This figure, which includes publicity value from the live broadcast and the Kipchoge commercial film, is more than 10 times the event's budget.
Thapanee also noted that TAT's efforts have contributed to a 30% rise in foreign participants compared to the previous year.
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, representing the host city, pledged the full support of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).
He disclosed that special arrangements are being negotiated with the BTS Skytrain and MRT Subway to extend their operating hours to accommodate the over 100,000 runners and spectators expected to attend.
Alessio Punzi, senior director of World Athletics, confirmed the association’s commitment to helping Bangkok develop the marathon to the standard of global majors like London and Berlin.
World Athletics will host the GLOBAL RUNNING CONFERENCE in Bangkok for three consecutive years, bringing over 300 race directors from around the world annually.
The Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2025 will feature four distances:
Start Points:
42.195 km Full Marathon & 21.1 km Half Marathon: Phayathai Road, in front of MBK Centre.
10 km & 5 km Races: Ratchadamnoen Nai Road (in front of the Supreme Court).
Finish Line: All races will conclude at Sanam Luang, which will serve as the post-race hub, featuring a food zone and shuttle bus services.
Prizes: Winners will compete for 8 Royal Trophies from His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen, plus 227 age-group trophies, with a total cash prize fund of 2,488,500 baht.
Broadcast: The entire race will be broadcast live by Thai PBS.
Minister Atthakorn concluded by encouraging the public to line the routes and cheer on the runners on the morning of 30 November.