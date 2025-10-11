Bangkok named Asia’s best holiday destination for 2025

Bangkok has been ranked as the best city to visit in Asia for 2025 by Smart Travel Asia, a leading digital travel magazine, based on the opinions of hundreds of thousands of travellers and readers worldwide.

The city received the highest votes in the “Best Holiday Destination in Asia” category, retaining its top position for the second consecutive year.

Smart Travel Asia highlighted Bangkok’s strengths as its 24-hour vibrancy and diverse experiences, including food, culture, shopping, and the friendliness of its people, describing it as a “city full of energy and colour, day and night.”