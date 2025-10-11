Bangkok named Asia’s best holiday destination for 2025

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2025

Bangkok has been ranked Asia’s best holiday destination in 2025 by Smart Travel Asia, praised for its vibrant 24-hour culture, cuisine, shopping, and hospitality.

Bangkok has been ranked as the best city to visit in Asia for 2025 by Smart Travel Asia, a leading digital travel magazine, based on the opinions of hundreds of thousands of travellers and readers worldwide.

The city received the highest votes in the “Best Holiday Destination in Asia” category, retaining its top position for the second consecutive year.

Smart Travel Asia highlighted Bangkok’s strengths as its 24-hour vibrancy and diverse experiences, including food, culture, shopping, and the friendliness of its people, describing it as a “city full of energy and colour, day and night.”

Key factors behind Bangkok’s top ranking

  • Food & nightlife: A paradise for food lovers, from legendary street food to Michelin-starred restaurants and 360-degree rooftop bars.
  • Culture & heritage: Iconic temples such as Wat Phra Kaew, Wat Arun, and Wat Pho remain major attractions for international tourists.
  • Shopping destinations: From luxury malls in the city centre to the Chatuchak weekend market, Bangkok caters to every type of shopper.
  • Affordability & friendliness: Accessible living costs combined with welcoming smiles continue to charm travellers.

Top holiday destinations in Asia, 2025

  1. Bangkok, Thailand
  2. Bali, Indonesia & Tokyo, Japan (tie)
  3. Chiang Mai, Thailand
  4. Seoul, South Korea & Luang Prabang, Laos (tie)
  5. Hong Kong & Phuket, Thailand (tie)

Having three Thai cities — Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Phuket — in the top 10 highlights the diversity and appeal of Thailand’s tourism offerings for travellers worldwide.

The “Best in Travel 2025” award not only reaffirms Bangkok’s popularity but also demonstrates Thailand’s readiness to welcome tourists sustainably, encouraging all sectors to collaborate in the continued growth of the country’s tourism industry.

