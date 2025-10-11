Bangkok named Asia’s best holiday destination for 2025

Bangkok has been ranked as the best city to visit in Asia for 2025 by Smart Travel Asia, a leading digital travel magazine, based on the opinions of hundreds of thousands of travellers and readers worldwide.
The city received the highest votes in the “Best Holiday Destination in Asia” category, retaining its top position for the second consecutive year.
Smart Travel Asia highlighted Bangkok’s strengths as its 24-hour vibrancy and diverse experiences, including food, culture, shopping, and the friendliness of its people, describing it as a “city full of energy and colour, day and night.”
Key factors behind Bangkok’s top ranking
Top holiday destinations in Asia, 2025
Having three Thai cities — Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Phuket — in the top 10 highlights the diversity and appeal of Thailand’s tourism offerings for travellers worldwide.
The “Best in Travel 2025” award not only reaffirms Bangkok’s popularity but also demonstrates Thailand’s readiness to welcome tourists sustainably, encouraging all sectors to collaborate in the continued growth of the country’s tourism industry.