Bangkok Mid-Autumn reception amplifies Thailand's holiday vibe

As part of the "Nihao Month" celebration marking 50 years of Thailand–China diplomatic relations, the "Amazing Thailand Mid-Autumn Night 2025" reception was held at One Bangkok on Monday night, reinforcing Thailand's position as a preferred travel destination and strengthening cultural and people-to-people connections between the two nations.
Themed "Mid-Autumn Festival uniting Thai-Chinese culture and tourism", the reception featured an engaging blend of Thai and Chinese cultural performances, symbolic activities and celebrity participation, embodying the spirit of friendship and exchange, and showcasing Thailand's image as a destination where culture, friendship and travel converge.
Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, minister of tourism and sports, said the celebration reflected the enduring friendship between Thailand and China, inspired by the Mid-Autumn Festival's values of unity, family and reunion.
"As we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the phrase 'China and Thailand are one family' perfectly illustrates our long-standing bond. Through tourism, we continue to strengthen this connection, sharing smiles, understanding, and experiences that bring our peoples ever closer," he said.
To inspire more Chinese travellers, TAT has organised the "Thailand, Told by You" UGC Challenge and FAM Trip from Oct 5 to 10, inviting about 100 Chinese media influencers to four destinations — Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Phuket and Ko Samui, to explore Thailand's tourism offerings and share authentic impressions across major Chinese digital platforms.
The campaign includes several initiatives, such as promotions on major travel service platforms, as well as the Chinese Passport Privilege programme, providing special offers at leading Thai retailers.
"'Nihao Month' reflects TAT's commitment to China as one of Thailand's most important markets. Through creative marketing, cultural collaboration, and close cooperation with our partners, we aim to turn awareness into real travel," said TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool.
As of Sept 30, Thailand welcomed more than 3.4 million visitors from China. With "Nihao Month" serving as a key campaign, TAT expects arrivals to accelerate in the final quarter of the year, further strengthening tourism growth and celebrating the deep-rooted friendship between Thailand and China.
Yang Wanli
China Daily
Asia News Network