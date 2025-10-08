Bangkok Mid-Autumn reception amplifies Thailand's holiday vibe

Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, minister of tourism and sports, said the celebration reflected the enduring friendship between Thailand and China, inspired by the Mid-Autumn Festival's values of unity, family and reunion.

"As we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the phrase 'China and Thailand are one family' perfectly illustrates our long-standing bond. Through tourism, we continue to strengthen this connection, sharing smiles, understanding, and experiences that bring our peoples ever closer," he said.

To inspire more Chinese travellers, TAT has organised the "Thailand, Told by You" UGC Challenge and FAM Trip from Oct 5 to 10, inviting about 100 Chinese media influencers to four destinations — Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Phuket and Ko Samui, to explore Thailand's tourism offerings and share authentic impressions across major Chinese digital platforms.

The campaign includes several initiatives, such as promotions on major travel service platforms, as well as the Chinese Passport Privilege programme, providing special offers at leading Thai retailers.