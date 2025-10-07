Pheu Thai Rules Out Shinawatra Candidate for Next Prime Minister

The Pheu Thai Party has announced a major strategic shift ahead of the next General Election, with party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra declaring that none of the party's prime ministerial candidates will come from the Shinawatra family.

The confirmation was made by Paetongtarn, former Prime Minister and daughter of party founder Thaksin Shinawatra, during the party's meeting on Tuesday (October 7, 2025), following her keynote speech, "Overhauling Pheu Thai, Overhauling Thailand."

When pressed directly on whether any of the three intended candidates were from the family, Paetongtarn stated definitively: "No. Not at this time." She said the candidates had been chosen but would be kept secret for now "to keep the media excited."

Fighting Scepticism and Defections

The announcement comes amid widespread scepticism about the party’s ability to survive the next election with its current majority, following reports of a potential drop in MP seats and ongoing internal defections.

Paetongtarn welcomed critical assessments, stating that negative feedback provides an opportunity for improvement. She insisted that the party is focused on strengthening its election strategy to build confidence among supporters and current MPs.