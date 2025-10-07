Pheu Thai Rules Out Shinawatra Candidate for Next Prime Minister

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 07, 2025

Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra makes a shock announcement amid political turbulence, confirming the next election slate will not include a family member

  • Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra has announced that no member of the Shinawatra family will be among the party's prime ministerial candidates for the next election.
  • This decision is part of a major strategic overhaul aimed at addressing internal challenges, including skepticism about the party's future and defections of MPs.
  • Paetongtarn confirmed that the party has already selected its three candidates but is keeping their identities secret for now.

 

The Pheu Thai Party has announced a major strategic shift ahead of the next General Election, with party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra declaring that none of the party's prime ministerial candidates will come from the Shinawatra family.

 

The confirmation was made by Paetongtarn, former Prime Minister and daughter of party founder Thaksin Shinawatra, during the party's meeting on Tuesday (October 7, 2025), following her keynote speech, "Overhauling Pheu Thai, Overhauling Thailand."

 

When pressed directly on whether any of the three intended candidates were from the family, Paetongtarn stated definitively: "No. Not at this time." She said the candidates had been chosen but would be kept secret for now "to keep the media excited."

 

Fighting Scepticism and Defections

The announcement comes amid widespread scepticism about the party’s ability to survive the next election with its current majority, following reports of a potential drop in MP seats and ongoing internal defections.

 

Paetongtarn welcomed critical assessments, stating that negative feedback provides an opportunity for improvement. She insisted that the party is focused on strengthening its election strategy to build confidence among supporters and current MPs.

 

 

 

 

Addressing reports of sitting MPs defecting, she maintained that the party remains strong: "Sometimes, the old blood that flows out is replaced by new blood flowing in. But we must maintain our ideology and our DNA, which is creating policies to ensure citizens can live well."

 

She added that the launch of the party overhaul demonstrated readiness, stating: "We are trying to reassure everyone, and those who remain with us are still here... We are definitely moving forward, and we are absolutely fully committed."

 

Lessons Learned and New Rivals

Paetongtarn confirmed that the party had conducted a thorough review before the relaunch to understand past mistakes, which have occurred throughout the party's 20-year history. She stressed the importance of adaptation and listening to opinions to maintain unity and stability.

 

When asked about the formidable challenge posed by the rival Bhumjaithai Party—which has seen an influx of former Pheu Thai members—Paetongtarn said Pheu Thai's strategy would focus on core substance over political games.
 

 

"We must clearly articulate our position: what do voters get if they choose us, and how can our MPs effectively push forward policies? That is the important essence," she argued. "The public must trust that their choice will truly benefit them."

 

Regarding family members who have defected to other parties, Paetongtarn offered a personal touch, saying the party would ask their relatives who remain to invite them back.

 

"Our home is warm and remains strong... I am always willing to talk and always welcome them home," she said.

 

 

